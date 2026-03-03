CANUCKS TO HOST CELEBRATION OF WOMEN IN SPORT, PRESENTED BY TD, ON MARCH 4TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to host their Celebration of Women in Sport, presented by TD, on March 4th as the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00pm. The evening will highlight the leadership, dedication, and influence of women across all levels of sport, while creating space to recognize the progress made and the work still ahead in advancing equity and opportunity.

“We’re proud to host a special evening celebrating the achievements, leadership, and impact of women in sport,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This night honours trailblazers breaking barriers, leaders driving the game forward, and every woman whose passion and dedication is creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation.”

Celebration of Women in Sport highlights include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early and be part of the celebration on the North Plaza beginning at 5:00pm. Snap photos with our empowering light-up letters, enjoy live music from Josephine Band, and catch a performance by the Canucks Dance Crew.

In-Game Entertainment: Inside the arena, enjoy a full lineup celebrating women’s empowerment, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of hockey and entertainment. The evening will honour iconic trailblazers who have paved the way for women in sport, including Cammi Granato, Cara Gardner Morey, Charmaine Crooks, and Nancy Greene! Kat and Celine will host the evening’s celebrations, with iconic PA announcer Jody Vance bringing her voice to the experience. Elizabeth Irving will perform the national anthems, adding to a powerful and celebratory night.

Celebration of Women in Sport Market: Explore the market on the concourse between Sections 101–103, featuring female owned businesses and organizations.

Cammi Granato ‘I Can Play Too” Book Signing: Join Olympic medalist Cammi Granato at Section 102 from 6:00 to 6:30pm for a special book signing! Copies of ‘I Can Play Too’ will be available for purchase, so don’t miss your chance to meet a true hockey legend.

Big Sisters: Big sisters of BC Lower Mainland provide supportive mentoring relationships to youth who may be facing challenges like bullying, isolation, poverty, abuse, social anxiety, low self-esteem, and more.

Girls at the Games: Girls at the Games is a Vancouver-based community and platform dedicated to uniting and empowering female sports fans. By organizing inclusive events, game-day meet-ups, and creating unique sports content, it fosters an energetic space where women can connect over their shared passion for sports.

BAK’D Cookies: Stop by BAK’D and buy a delicious cookie! BAK’D cookies are not like your typical cookies. They are BIG cookies, made locally, with high quality ingredients. BAK’D is a proud sponsor of Canuck Place’s Milk and Cookies program which gives people the opportunity to support children with life-threatening illnesses.

In honour of this celebration, the Canucks for Kids Fund will contribute $20,000 to the Grindstone Award Foundation in support of its mission to empower young girls across Canada through hockey. The funding will help foster confidence, leadership, and community while reducing financial barriers so that every aspiring female athlete has the opportunity to participate and thrive.

Be a part of this special night celebrating women in sport! Grab your tickets HERE!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit community.canucks.com. For tickets to these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights:

Celebration of Women in Sport, presented by TD – March 4 vs Carolina Hurricanes

Armed Forces Night – March 9 vs Ottawa Senators

First Nations Celebration – March 12 vs Nashville Predators

Community Heroes Night, presented by BCLC – March 14 vs Seattle Kraken

CFKF Telethon, presented by TD – March 19 vs Tampa Bay Lightning

NextGen Game, presented by ESSO – March 21 vs St Louis Blues

Autism Acceptance Night – March 26 vs Los Angeles Kings