'We have a hungry group’: Elias Pettersson is Ready to Build on Last Year’s Accomplishments

After a summer of working out and spending time with his family and friends, Elias Pettersson is ready for what will be his seventh year with the Vancouver Canucks.

“It doesn't feel like I've been here that long, but I’m now starting my seventh year. So, yeah, yeah, time flies,” said Pettersson.

The summer was a good time for Pettersson to refresh his body and mind, but it did take some time to get over their second-round playoff elimination to the Edmonton Oilers.

“It was tough. We were right there with Edmonton, we were right there,” said Pettersson. “We could have won against Edmonton but then they beat Dallas to make it to the final, and that was a crazy comeback, Edmonton almost did. But for us, we played against Dallas and Florida, and we have won against them, so it's just a feeling that we can do it. We just got to be better when it matters the most.”

Getting a real taste of playoff hockey in Vancouver was something that inspired Pettersson. The home games were electric and the way that the city came together excited the 25-year-old centre.

The buy-in from the players was a big reason why the Canucks found success last year and though the group can look back and be proud of what they accomplished, the top players know that to be a consistent contender, they need to continue to keep their work rate up and embrace the hard work that is ahead of them this season.

“Last year was a big step for us, but it's a new year. It's a new season. We are taking the stuff we did well, but then we're going to raise the bar and continue to not be satisfied because it is not going to come easy. I think we got some respect now in the league and we have a hungry group with hungry coaches,” Pettersson said.

“The goal is to win a cup, that is always our mindset when we start the year. It's about how to get there. It’s day-by-day, continuing to get better, work on details, work on personal things in the gym, etc. It’s something that both the coaches and players understand. This is just the new culture that we built last year.”

As one of the leaders of the team, Pettersson needs to set an example for the new players coming to the organization. His work rate through training camp and into the playoffs is something he wants to be proud of and it’s something he can control.

Pettersson is coming off a 34-goal season where he finished with 89 points in 82 games played. And now, he is in year one of his eight-year contract extension that he signed back in early March.

There’s going to be pressure on Pettersson, and he is ready to take it on and with the help of his teammates, show the league that this Canucks team is ready to work for another shot at the playoffs.

“I think pressure is good, and pressure comes in all sorts of ways,” said Pettersson. “The question is ‘How can we do better from last season?’ and the answer is to continue doing what we began to build last year. The big thing for this group is to never be satisfied.”

With a clear mind and a hunger for more playoff hockey, Pettersson can’t wait for the 2024-25 season to begin, and frankly, we’re all right there with him.

Insider Extra

On day one of free agency, the Canucks signed Jake DeBrusk to a seven-year contract. DeBrusk skated alongside Pettersson on the first two days of training camp.

DeBrusk has been a 25+ goal scorer in three of his seven NHL seasons. He can be a finisher and playmaker, and Pettersson spoke a bit about his new linemate.

“It feels great,” Pettersson said about skating with DeBrusk on his wing. “He is really good with the puck. He makes plays and can finish. We've only played a couple of practices together, and a small scrimmage but we've played really good so far, I’m very excited for what is to come.”

Over the past three seasons, DeBrusk’s most consistent linemates have been Brad Marchand (1226:30) and Patrice Bergeron (801:06). DeBrusk and Marchand had a 60.2% expected control of the goal share while DeBrusk and Bergeron had a 66.1% xGF share.

*Five-on-five ice time between 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons.

DeBrusk has the hockey IQ to play within the top-six and he is excited to skate alongside Pettersson for now and into the future.