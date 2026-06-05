VANCOUVER CANUCKS NAME DAREN HERMISTON DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERSONNEL AND PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

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By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has named Daren Hermiston Director of Player Personnel and Player Development.  

“Daren brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our group, from so many different parts of the game,” said Johnson. “Not only were we impressed by his recruiting skills from being a player agent, but also his ability and understanding of how to help develop players who have different skillsets and abilities. He has also been involved in several sports business ventures as well, things that should translate well into his new role with the team. We are very excited to have Daren join our organization.”   

Hermiston joins the Canucks from THE.TEAM, a global sports, music, and entertainment company, where he has served as an NHLPA Certified Player Agent representing players in the NHL, AHL, and junior hockey. The Kamloops, BC native has worked as an NHL Agent since 2009, beginning with Points West Sports & Entertainment before the agency was acquired by Wasserman and later rebranded as THE.TEAM. 

Prior to his career as a player agent, Hermiston studied Business Administration at Thompson Rivers University and has also served as a guest lecturer in Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Simon Fraser University.

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