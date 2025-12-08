Canucks Continue Homestand with Red Wings in Town for Monday Night Matchup

The Vancouver Canucks face the Detroit Red Wings for the first time this season on a Monday night matchup at Rogers Arena.

Following a commanding 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, head coach Adam Foote gave credit to his group for playing a gritty game.

“They played with a little bit more zip, but give them all credit. I mean, they played pretty; they played in the dirt, and that was probably the part that was missing consistently,” said Foote.

“[We were] challenging [them] a little bit to play more of a not dirty as a cheap shot, but play more of a gritty game, playing the hard areas with more snap, more grit, more gristle. I mean, you look at some of the guys you’re looking over there, they’ve got the full beards and things like that, and you’ve got a 20-year-old, you just have to get in the dirt and realize you’ll survive it.”

Monday’s game is the second-last game at Rogers Arena before the Christmas break. The Canucks will conclude their current four-game homestand on Thursday when the Buffalo Sabres come to town.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Monday’s game is the third game of a season-long six-game road trip for the Red Wings. They began the journey in Columbus with a 6-5 shootout loss and then followed that up with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Detroit has five power play goals in their last three games. Their power play ranks seventh in the league, clicking at 24.5% on the year.

Lucas Raymond has two power play goals in his last three games and has 19 points (6g-13a) in his previous 14 games. Raymond is tied for 19th in points this season with 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 27 games played.

It has been a relatively even split between the pipes this season, with Cam Talbot starting 14 games and John Gibson starting 15 so far this season.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings’ defence corps and is tied with Quinn Hughes for 10th in defenceman scoring with 22 points. Seider averages 25:03 of ice time per game.

The Wings are 9-3-1 when scoring the opening goal of the game.

They are 11-1-1 when leading at the second intermission.

The Story: Räty’s Career Game

Aatu Räty had the first three-point game of his career on Saturday night as he potted a pair of goals and added an assist on a faceoff win that resulted in a goal from (D) Elias Pettersson.

He also won 14 of the 16 faceoffs he took on Saturday and has won 53 of 71 faceoffs (74.6% win-rate) over his last eight games.

Räty is riding a three-game point streak and has tied his career high with 11 points this season. He is also second on the Canucks in hits and has won 59.4% of his 300+ faceoffs this season.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Aatu Räty: 2g-3a-5p

Tom Willander: 1g-2a-3p

Evander Kane: 1g-2a-3p

Linus Karlsson: 1g-1a-2p

Arshdeep Bains: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.