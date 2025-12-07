Help Make the Holidays Brighter, Bring a Shoebox to Rogers Arena on December 11

Every holiday season Canucks fans step up in a big way – and this year, we’re asking you to join us again in making a meaningful difference for women in our community.

As the Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, December 11th, fans are invited to bring a gift-filled shoebox to Section 111 to support The Shoebox Project for Women, a charity that helps support women who are experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

For more than 10 years, Canucks players, families, and fans have helped fill hundreds of these boxes with essential items and thoughtful luxuries. The boxes are collected and delivered to the YWCA Crabtree Corner, which supports women and families in the Downtown Eastside.

Crabtree Corner provides services such as transitional housing for expecting and new mothers to child care, parenting programs, a community kitchen, and programs for self-identified women who have experienced abuse. A single shoebox can offer a moment of comfort and dignity as these women navigate challenging circumstances.

Putting together a shoebox is simple, and incredibly impactful. Each box should contain around $50 worth of products, mixing everyday essentials—like body wash, lotion, deodorant, or lip balm — with small luxuries that remind someone she is valued like cozy accessories, sweets, accessories, journals, or thoughtful tokens. You can also add seasonal items like toques, scarves, or warm socks that help during the winter months.

There are just a few guidelines to keep in mind:

Use a standard-sized shoebox or something similar (no larger than 12in x 4.75in x 7in).

Wrap the box, but leave off ribbon and the bow

Avoid sized clothing, foundations, or hair-type-specific products.

Don’t include razors, alcohol-based items, perfumes, or candles for safety reasons.

Most importantly, include a handwritten card, and please leave the envelope unsealed. This small gesture is a reminder that someone cares.

For a more comprehensive list of items to include and exclude, please visit here.

Canucks fans are known for rallying in support of one another, and this is a chance to extend that spirit beyond the rink. If you’re joining us on December 11th, consider bringing a shoebox and helping share some warmth, dignity, and joy this holiday season.