Tyler Myers: A Steady Leader Defined by Consistency, Dedication, and Communication

Last weekend, Tyler Myers celebrated his 1,000th NHL game in Philadelphia, contributing an assist that was one to remember in the Vancouver Canucks’ 3-0 shutout victory over the Flyers.

Playing in one-thousand NHL games is a significant milestone in a career filled with dedication, hard work, and leadership that has defined him on and off the ice. His leadership brings the guys together, making new teammates – and even old ones – feel comfortable. He’s a big part of the Canucks building their chemistry and supporting a winning culture.

Canucks’ head coach Rick Tocchet praised Myers’ commitment to the game, noting that reaching 1,000 games is a testament to his discipline, desire to continue to learn, and get better.

“You’ve got to really be physically fit, be a student of the game, and you’ve got to constantly improve yourself and, I hate to use the word perfection, but chase perfection every time you come to the rink,” Tocchet said.

“The two years I’ve been here, everyday he comes to the rink, I don’t think he’s wasted a day. I love that about players like that – they don’t waste days.”

For Myers, his leadership extends beyond the ice and is a calming presence in the locker room.

“Mysey is the voice of reason. If things get a little crazy in the room, he’s a guy that, when he does speak, it calms people down because I think he has a big voice,” Tocchet said.

When Carson Soucy joined the team last season, he quickly recognized the value of playing alongside a veteran like Myers. It was helpful to have a defensive partner who knew the Canucks’ system to give Soucy a boost when he arrived.

“One of his strengths is communication, and just being a friendly, open guy, who lightens the mood,” Soucy said. “He’s always available just to chat, keeps it pretty positive, which is definitely a big part of this group.”

At 6-foot-5, Soucy understands the unique physical challenges that come with being a larger defenceman and appreciates the work Myers has put in to maintain his high level of play.

“It's truly impressive for him to still be playing at the level he's at after 1,000 games,” Soucy said. “As a big guy and long, it's easy to get a little slower when you get older or lose that step, but he stays right with it. He just puts all that work in to keep maintaining that high level.”

Soucy and Myers are on the parenting clock, which waits for no one, so they are usually in the early arrivals crew to the rink even after getting home at 3 a.m. from a long road trip, when others might take an extra hour or two of rest.

“You're already up and at ‘em, thinking ‘Yeah, I might as well go to the rink,’” Soucy said. “He comes in, even after these trips, and gets right back at it, puts in the work and takes care of his body really well.”

When Jake DeBrusk signed with the Canucks, Myers was one of the first teammates to reach out to him and Myers has continued to be a trusted resource for DeBrusk ever since. He helped him navigate the intricacies of the team and the city, whether it’s something as simple as knowing where to park or understanding the road trip itineraries, Myers was there to offer guidance.

“I always ask him a lot of questions, because I know he knows everything. His presence – he's such a calm guy,” DeBrusk said. “The more days I've been with him, the more I am getting to know him better and seeing how he leads.”

Having spent seven years with the Boston Bruins, DeBrusk has seen a handful of players reach the 1,000-game milestone. Each one is unique, and he recognizes the significance of Myers’ accomplishment and the work it takes to stay in the league that long.

“People say it's hard to make the NHL, but it's harder to stay. When you stay for 1,000 games, you're a pretty good player, no one can take that away from you,” DeBrusk said. “He should be nothing but proud of himself."

DeBrusk says Myers’ is a consistent voice for the group, comparing Myers’ demeanor to Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

“He has not changed in the sense of talking in the room. He’s making sure that we're all focused and dialed in which is something that I know I always needed. It's one of those things that brings the guys together in the room,” he said.

As for the added pressure of 1,000-game celebrations, the 28-year-old winger admits it’s extra motivation to make sure the night ends with a win.

“It's funny, the game always has a magical twist for every single one that I've been a part of. Whether it's a goal, an assist, or just a certain moment in the game that sums up their career in some way,” DeBrusk said.

The Canucks will continue the celebration on Saturday night at Rogers Arena, where the home crowd will get their chance to honour Myers’ milestone.

