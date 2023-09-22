News Feed

Training Camp Preview

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

vancouver canucks rogers arena renovations

vancouver canucks prospects are laser focused at world junior summer showcase

vancouver canucks for kids fund online raffle

vancouver canucks prospect arturs silovs offseason gives confidence for next season

vancouver canucks pius suter

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Head Coach Rick Tocchet was pleased with what he saw on the first day of Training Camp and he’s hoping see that same energy through the rest of camp.

Three groups took the ice, group A and B at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, and Group C at the Esquimalt Army Base.

Quinn Hughes’ and J.T. Miller’s leadership was evident to Tocchet when the second group hit the ice. The second group was a little quiet during their first session, except for Miller and Hughes, who were able to rally the troops in between sessions and get more chatter on the ice, raising the intensity.

“What I like is the second group in the first session they were a little slow, but the second session when leadership talked about it, they were really good. I like that,” Tocchet said, feeling good about ending the day on a positive note.

The coaching staff had the group do some extensive five-on-five drills and defensive zone coverage. He said he wanted to keep certain pairs together for the on-ice sessions to let that chemistry bake before the season starts

“I want certain guys to be with certain guys. I want to keep Kuzi and Petey together, Millsy with Boes, Ams and Dakota [like] last year, and then you can rotate guys in,” he said.

Tocchet’s still leaving room to change lines throughout camp and while he liked the effort on Day 1, he’s looking for consistency through the weekend.

He’s measured in his approach, ensuring the players know where they need to be on the ice for regroups and defensive dives, and learning the basics before they start implementing plays. 

Day two starts at 10 a.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre with group B skating first, followed by group A.