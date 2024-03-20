Three-Point Petey Leads Canucks Over Sabres 3-2

CanucksSabres
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks held off a late push by the Buffalo Sabres to get the win at Rogers Arena.

Elias Pettersson scored two goals and added an assist on his new-look line with Conor Garland and Nils Höglander. 

“Garland makes a lot of good plays, Högs keeps being the way he is, it was a good first game with our line,” Petterson said.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet was proud of the way his team played tonight after a solid practice yesterday. The Garland-Pettersson-Höglander line accounted for 4 points, mentioning Pettersson was engaged and had an important goal in the win and their line contributed a lot of energy to the game.

“Höggy and Garsy get some energy on that line. I think they were excited to play with each other, you could tell the way they were playing. I thought our forecheck was as good as I’ve seen in a couple weeks and I think those guys led the charge on the forecheck,” Tocchet said.

Quinn Hughes notched two assists and had a monster hit on Sabres’ forward Victor Olofsson that got cheers from the crowd and smiles up and down the bench, including from Hughes himself.

"It was just funny, you don't see that much from me, but it was a good feeling,” Hughes said.

 “I'm definitely not a tough guy, I know my role, but I don't know if I even tried to hit him, just try to make sure he doesn't get by me. I think that was what I was doing.”

“It was a hell of a hit,” Tocchet said, adding “I think on the bench he was actually smiling he liked it that much.”

The Canucks led the Sabres in hits 29-17 and blocked shots 23-14.

Casey DeSmith got the win, turning aside 15 shots he faced, shots on goal favoured the Canucks 34-17.

Game Recap

Early in the first, Garland poked in a rebound off of Hughes’ shot to put the Canucks on the board 1-0 and the score held going into the first intermission.

Elias Pettersson scored on the power play, collecting a shot from J.T. Miller and backhanding the puck past Devon Levi giving the Canucks a two-goal lead going into the second break.

“I think we had looks to score on every [power play] chance we got tonight. So that's a good thing and we just need to keep building on it,” Pettersson said.

Sabres’ defenceman Rasmus Dahlin brought Buffalo within one with some fancy stick work, but Pettersson scored an empty netter to extend the lead 3-1 with less than two minutes remaining.

Dahlin scored his second goal of the night bringing Buffalo within one, but the Canucks finished strong to lock in the win 3-2.

The Canucks face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

Hungry Sabres Battle Canucks as Homestand Continues at Rogers Arena

CANUCKS, LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE WINNER OF "GAME CHANGER RENO" CONTEST

Monday Mailbag: Elias Pettersson’s To-Go Container, Quinn Hughes’ Favourite Book, and Allvin’s GM Group Chat

Carson Soucy on Success Through Communication

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

How Vasily Podkolzin Learned to Make Mistakes and Grow from Them

Game Three of Homestand has Alex Ovechkin and the Caps Coming to Town

Canucks Agree to Terms with Christian Felton on a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Avalanche

Two of the West's Best Matchup on Wednesday with Avalanche in Town

Canucks Promote Ryan Johnson to Assistant General Manager and Extend Granato and Castonguay

Reset and Refreshed, Canucks Shut Out Jets 5-0

Girls Finding Their Why Through Grindstone’s Women’s Hockey Foundation

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

Nine-Game Homestand Begins with Winnipeg Jets in Town for Hockey Night in Canada

CANUCKS RECOGNIZE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY BY HOSTING WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT NIGHT CELEBRATING GIRLS & WOMEN IN SPORT

Canucks Sweep Divisional Road Trip With 3-1 Win Over Golden Knights