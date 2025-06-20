‘They’re willing to do anything to win at this point’: The Abbotsford Canucks’ Pride in Blocking Shots is Shining in AHL Playoffs

There are many things in the game of hockey that can be frustrating, but not many thwart a team as much as when the opposition is constantly in shooting and passing lanes to disrupt your offence.

The Abbotsford Canucks have accomplished said thwarting throughout these playoffs, and it has resulted in easier reads for their netminder, while also being a part of the game that fires up the bench and frustrates their opponents.

“This time of the year, that’s what it’s all about, doing anything to win and doing anything for your teammates,” said Abbotsford Canucks captain Chase Wouters. “That is something we take a lot of pride in in that room. I’m obviously really proud of everyone in there.”

Whether it’s on the penalty kill, five-on-five, or sealing a win by battling against the opposition with six attackers, the Canucks have been able to disrupt their opponents throughout the playoffs, and it comes from putting the team first and being willing to sacrifice their bodies for the greater good of the club.

Third-year Canuck Arshdeep Bains spoke about the Canucks establishing early in the playoffs that they were going to work together and be willing to sacrifice their bodies to help the team win.

“It’s second nature now,” said Bains about their commitment to blocking shots. “I think that’s why we’re so hard to play against.”

The person who appreciates his teammates’ commitment more than anybody is Artūrs Šilovs.

Šilovs has posted impressive numbers throughout the playoffs, boasting a 15-6 record with a 1.94 goals-against average, a 0.933% save percentage, and five shutouts. He, more than anyone else, appreciates the players getting in shooting lanes and making quality shots disappear into thin air.

“The guys are exceptional,” said Šilovs about his team’s commitment in the defensive zone. “They have had so many great blocks and a lot of sacrificing and putting their bodies on the line. That’s what it’s going to take to win.”

And now, the Canucks are just one win away from hoisting the Calder Cup. It takes commitment to reach this point, and that dedication must continue up until the final horn, because although they are so close, there is still plenty of work to be done.

“The blocked shots and getting in lanes just speak to the commitment that our guys have right now,” said head coach Manny Malhotra. “They’re willing to do anything to win at this point, which is what we need.”