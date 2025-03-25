Garland Forces Overtime, Canucks Defeat Devils 4-3 in Shootout

GAME RECAP - CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks collected two important points in a 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils.

Pius Suter scored the first goal in regulation, Conor Garland had the game-tying goal and Jonathan Lekkerimäki also tallied a goal and scored the winner in the shootout to secure the win.

Thatcher Demko made his first start since February 8th, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced, looking sharp from puck drop.

“It's been tough watching the boys go through the playoff run, so you don't want to step in and ruin it for them or not contribute in a positive way,” Demko said.

"Another late goal from us getting it to overtime, it's big for our team, and ended up getting the two points in the shootout, so it's huge.”

Quinn Hughes had an assist in 31:38 of ice time, which is the highest TOI of his NHL career. His previous career high was 31:29 against the Flyers last season.

Hughes is a workhorse and Demko talked about how the Canucks’ captain leads by example every night.

“He's darn close to our best player every night and his skill and his play vibrates through our team, and he's been doing that all year for us. So, we're on his back right now, and he's been doing a great job,” Demko said.

Goals

In the first, Pius Suter capitalized off his work in the faceoff circle, sending the puck to Marcus Pettersson off the drop. Pettersson then came down the left side and found Suter in the slot, Suter snapping it in, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

In the second period, New Jersey forward Timo Meier scored a power play goal, the Devils and Canucks knotted at 1-1 going into the final break.

Both teams’ offences showed up in the final frame, the Canucks and Devils traded goals all the way through. Meier scored his second of the night, but Lekkerimäki equalized with a quick shot as he slashed through the slot.

Devils’ forward Erik Haula chipped in another for the Devils.

With the goalie pulled and six skaters on the ice, Quinn Hughes took a shot from the point, Garland jamming it in to force overtime with 36 seconds left on the clock.

Neither team scored in the extra period, sending it into a shootout.

Jesper Bratt connected for New Jersey, but Demko stopped Paul Cotter, Meier and Luke Hughes.

Jake DeBrusk fired one past Jacob Markstrom, the former Canucks goaltender stopping Conor Garland and Suter’s shots, but the 20-year-old Lekkerimäki scored in sudden death.

Up Next

The Canucks are halfway through their six-game road trip and stay in New York for the next one against the New York Islanders on Wednesday, March 26th at 4:30 p.m. PT.

