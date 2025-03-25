Garland Forces Overtime, Canucks Defeat Devils 4-3 in Shootout

The Vancouver Canucks collected two important points in a 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils.

Pius Suter scored the first goal in regulation, Conor Garland had the game-tying goal and Jonathan Lekkerimäki also tallied a goal and scored the winner in the shootout to secure the win.

Thatcher Demko made his first start since February 8th, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced, looking sharp from puck drop.

“It's been tough watching the boys go through the playoff run, so you don't want to step in and ruin it for them or not contribute in a positive way,” Demko said.

"Another late goal from us getting it to overtime, it's big for our team, and ended up getting the two points in the shootout, so it's huge.”