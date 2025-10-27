Sherwood Nets Two, Canucks Edge Oilers 4-3 in OT

GAME RECAP - CDC 50
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

In a back-and-forth battle between Canadian rivals, the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime. It was a determined effort that reflected the team's steady growth and belief in their structure through the first part of the season.

Ten games into the season, Head Coach Adam Foote has seen his team grow, battling through the ups and downs of a game. He liked the way the group forechecked throughout the game and didn’t back down in their matchups.

“When they tied it up, we kept going. We kept being relentless and believing in the system, and it was all four lines, all our D, and Demmer, and that's what I love about the game – we were playing against a good hockey team. “They were going, and we didn't give them a lot five-on-five,” said Foote.

Kiefer Sherwood had two goals on the night, including the overtime winner, which was his second career overtime-winning goal. Sherwood said it’s easy to get up for the all-Canadian matchups.

“Seems to always have a little extra juice in them. There's definitely top tier talent on their side, and like I said, we have to stick to what we know best and kind of rely on the group, and that starts with our D and our goaltending. So, it was nice that we buckled down and just got the job done.”

With Quinn Hughes out of the lineup for the game, Sherwood said it’s impossible to replace Hughes, but they had to focus on playing a team game, trusting the process and the plan the coaching staff laid out to get the win.

“We took on some water there, and their top guys are going to get some looks, but we just stuck together. Demmer played a hell of a game again, and it was nice to get two points,” Sherwood said.

Thatcher Demko got the win in net, turning aside 26 of 29 shots he faced.

Goals

In the first period, Evander Kane sent the puck to Brock Boeser on the rush, and with a clear lane to the net, Boeser flipped the puck past Calvin Pickard with a backhand, boosting the Canucks to a 1-0 lead going into the first break.

In the second, on the power play, Elias Pettersson fired a one-timer past Pickard stick side for Petey’s second goal in as many nights.

Leon Draisaitl scored on a breakaway for Edmonton, but Sherwood answered with another goal for Vancouver, dangling past Mattias Ekholm and finessing a wrist shot, giving the Canucks a 3-1 going into the final intermission.

Jack Roslovic and Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, Draisaitl tying the game to send it into overtime.

In the extra frame, Conor Garland, Sherwood, and Boeser cycled the puck until Boeser got the look he wanted and took a shot from the point, Sherwood tipping it in, lifting the Canucks 4-3 over Edmonton.

"I guess we owe it to the coaches. They did the pre-scout, and when I was told I got Hrony [Filip Hronek’s position] I was like ‘You sure,’ but obviously it worked out. We practiced that stuff in training camp, the three-on-three stuff, so it was nice to apply it in a game,” Sherwood said of having three forwards together in overtime.

Up Next

The Canucks are home on Tuesday, October 28th against the New York Rangers, and puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. PT.

