Seven Goals-A-Scoring Canucks Beat Sharks, Kuzmenko Tallies Two Goals

The Canucks earned themselves the gift of being on top of the standings in the Pacific Division with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Heading into a three-day break, the Canucks are sitting at 23-9-3, two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vancouver took an early lead, but the Sharks kept biting at their heels. Head Coach Rick Tocchet liked the resolve his team had to stay focused and continue plugging away to pull out the win.

“I thought some of the goals were really crucial at the time. It just seemed like we answered the bell when San Jose made the push,” Tocchet said.

Andrei Kuzmenko had two goals in the win and has scored four goals in the last five games he’s played. Kuzmenko knows it’s important for him to play tough defence and is looking to continue putting the puck in the net.

“This season, every score is no surprise for me but a little help,” he shared, adding, “For me mentality is a little difficult moment, that is a help, my friends support me, the Russian guys and the whole team are supporting me.”

Dakota Joshua has five goals in the last six games and wants to keep improving and contributing to help the team any way he can.

“It’s nice to see success and, just a big confidence boost from maybe where I was to where I am now. Moving forward, this last couple of months has gone a long way in my game and I just look to keep improving,” Joshua said.

The Joshua-Conor Garland-Teddy Blueger line combined for five points in the contest, in addition to Joshua’s goal, Garland and Blueger had two assists each.