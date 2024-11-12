Second Game of Homestand has Calgary Flames in Town for an All-Canadian Tuesday Night Game

The Vancouver Canucks continue their homestand with the Calgary Flames coming to town for an all-Canadian, Tuesday night affair at Rogers Arena.

With a 7-3-3 record, the Canucks look to build on their winning record with some home-ice wins over the next eight days. The start of the season hasn’t been ideal at Rogers Arena but through their 1-2-3 record at home, the team is controlling possession and has 128 scoring chances for compared to 111 against at five-on-five.

Head coach Rick Tocchet wants to see his defencemen do a better job around their crease and focus on taking the body and allowing their goaltender to find the puck. He wants to see the big bodies on the defence be physical and use their size to the team’s advantage.

Elias Pettersson’s game is coming along, and he leads the Canucks with 17 scoring chances over his last four games. The 25-year-old will turn 26 on Tuesday and holds a 65.8% control of scoring chances over his last four games. He has made some strong defensive plays to go along with his recent jump in offence.