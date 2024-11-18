Rogers Arena to Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Game to Feature Montréal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres on January 8, 2025, at 7:00p.m. PT

PWHL - CDC
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 – The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that Rogers Arena will host one of the nine neutral-site regular season games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Montréal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres will face off on January 8, 2025, with the game beginning at 7:00p.m. PT at Rogers Arena. Tickets will be available starting on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The nine games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

“It’s an honour to welcome the PWHL to Rogers Arena, where fans will have the opportunity to see firsthand the incredible talent and passion these athletes bring to the ice,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We’re excited to provide a platform to showcase this excellence and are proud to celebrate the continued growth of the game while inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

The schedule:

DATE

TIME (ET)

TEAMS

LOCATION

Sun., Jan. 5

4:00 p.m.

Montréal at Boston

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Wed., Jan. 8

10:00 p.m.

Montréal at Toronto

Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Sun., Jan. 12

3:00 p.m.

Montréal at Minnesota

Ball Arena, Denver

Sun., Jan. 19

1:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Montréal

Videotron Centre, Québec City*

Sun., Feb. 16

TBA

Toronto at Ottawa

TBA**

Sun., Feb. 23

4:00 p.m.

Boston at New York

KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Fri., March 7

7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota

Lenovo Center, Raleigh

Sun., March 16

7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Sat., March 29

2:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston

Enterprise Center, St. Louis

*Québec City is currently on-sale.

**Game location and time to be announced soon.

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women’s hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies’ reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Canucks Sports & Entertainment

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

