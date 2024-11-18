Rogers Arena to Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 – The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that Rogers Arena will host one of the nine neutral-site regular season games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Montréal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres will face off on January 8, 2025, with the game beginning at 7:00p.m. PT at Rogers Arena. Tickets will be available starting on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The nine games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

“It’s an honour to welcome the PWHL to Rogers Arena, where fans will have the opportunity to see firsthand the incredible talent and passion these athletes bring to the ice,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We’re excited to provide a platform to showcase this excellence and are proud to celebrate the continued growth of the game while inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

The schedule: