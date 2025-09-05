Red Hamilton’s Third Annual Golf & Grill Raises Awareness and Funds for Melanoma Canada

It was a great day for a great cause at Tsawwassen Springs on Thursday, as the third annual Melanoma Canada Golf & Grill Vancouver brought together golfers, alumni, and supporters to raise awareness about melanoma and the importance of early detection.
“When I got to the parking lot, there was a huge lineup for the Mole Mobile, so that was exciting that it's working, and it's helping,” said Canucks Head Equipment Manager Brian “Red” Hamilton. “The West Mole Mobile went to Alberta this year, had some success there and spent half the summer in Alberta, half the summer in B.C., and next year it's back here.”
This special tournament is jointly hosted by Melanoma Canada and the Jess and Red Hamilton Fund. The event has had strong support from the Vancouver Canucks and other partners since its inception.
Hamilton continues to be a driving force behind the cause, using his platform to save lives and spread awareness about skin cancer. He says it’s incredibly humbling to see people step up to support a cause and also very encouraging to see people getting screened.
The tournament helped bring Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile to B.C. - getting it to the province a year sooner than expected (2024). This summer, the West Mole Mobile screened 1,300 people, and detected several cases of skin cancers, including melanoma.
Last year, the Jess & Red Hamilton Fund also launched the Sun Guardians Grant Program which provides daycares, camps, recreation programs and sports leagues with free UVP clothing, sunscreen, shade structures and learning resources to provide sun-safe programming and sun-safety education to young people across B.C.