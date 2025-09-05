Red Hamilton’s Third Annual Golf & Grill Raises Awareness and Funds for Melanoma Canada

For Hamilton, having worked at outdoor summer camps, he sees the program as a full-circle effort to ensure all youth have access to the protection they need to enjoy outdoor activities safely. The goal is to raise $200,000 over the next two years to support the Sun Guardians Grant Program.

CEO of Melanoma Canada Falyn Katz reached out to Red when his life saving story went viral in October 2021 at a Seattle Kraken game, when a fan in the stands messaged Red on her cel phone to get a mole on his neck checked out.

“We're truly grateful to Jess and to Red for continuing to host this event, for helping to raise funds and awareness,” Katz said. “Red could have taken his story and said, ‘I'm okay, I'm good, and I'm going to move on,’ but he chooses to leverage it to continue to educate the public, raising funds to support the melanoma and skin cancer community. The partnership with them means everything."

Katz talked about the importance of awareness and prevention in the face of rising mortality rates. Incidence rates of melanoma have tripled in the last 30 years, but it is one of the few cancers that can be prevented.

Among those lending support was former Canucks defenceman Dave Babych, attending the tournament for the third time. The 19-year NHL veteran, who played over 400 games with the Canucks said the tournament has changed his own outlook.

“Our alumni, we're getting a little older, so we’ve got to keep an eye on things too, right,” Babych said.

"Last year, they had the little mobile trailers where you go in and they take a peek at you, and are poking and prodding you, but in a good way, where some of the things you might not have noticed. Thank God I'm all good right now, but I'm sure somebody detected something, and if it helps one person avoid something very serious, that's great. The awareness is good, because a lot of things, people just kind of ignore, and now it's time not to.”

Donations for the Sun Guardians Grant Program can be made to the Jess and Red Hamilton Fund here: http://bit.ly/jessandredhamiltonfund.