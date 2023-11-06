PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

CANUCKS VS OILERS

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 11 (home, 8-1 W), Oct. 14 (road, 4-3 W), Nov. 6 (home), Apr. 13 (road).

Vancouver is 111-122-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 61-53-12-7 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (3-2-0 in their last five).

Among active skaters, J.T. Miller (10-21-31 30 GP) leads the team in career scoring vs Edmonton.

Casey DeSmith posted a 3.24 GAA and .921 SV% in four career games (1-1-0) against the Oilers.

In 13 career games (4-8-1), Thatcher Demko has a 2.84 GAA and .915 SV% all time against Edmonton.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 20 points (5-14-19) in his last 11 games and is currently on a five-game point streak (4-6-10). He ranks t-1st in the league for points.

J.T. Miller has 8 points (4-4-8) in his last five games. He ranks t-6th in the league for points.

Quinn Hughes has 16 points (4-12-16) in his last 11 games. He ranks first for points amongst defencemen.

Brock Boeser has posted 13 points (8-5-13) in his last 11 games.

Thatcher Demko posted a .947 SV% and has a 1.55 GAA in his last eight games (6-2-0), including a shutout in his last game.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 16/23: VAN 4 at EDM 3

Andrei Kuzmenko opened scoring for the Canucks with a powerplay goal for his first of the season...Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson registered assists on the play...Nils Hoglander recorded his first goal of the season assisted by Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers 17:51 in the first period to take the lead over the Oilers...Jack Studnicka registered his first goal of the season 2:36 in the second period...Elias Pettersson was credited with the assist...Sam Lafferty scored the game winning goal and scored for the first time as a Canuck...Nils Hoglander registered the assist...Casey DeSmith started in his first game for the Canucks and saved 37 shots...J.T. Miller led the team with eight hits.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS