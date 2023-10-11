PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

CANUCKS VS EDMONTON

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season.

Vancouver is 109-122-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-53-12-7 record at home.

The Canucks are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (1-2-2 in their last five).

Elias Petterson has 12 points (5-7-12) in 18 career games against the Oilers.

Quinn Hughes has 14 points (2-12-14) in 21 career games against the Oilers.

Thatcher Demko is 3-8-1 in 12 career games against the Oilers with a 2.95 GAA and .913 SV%.

QUICK NUMBERS

J.T. Miller has 10 points (3-7-10) in his last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 17 points (8-9-17) in his last 15 games.

Quinn Hughes has 15 points (2-13-15) in his last 15 games.

Brock Boeser has eight points (4-4-8) in his last 10 games.

Conor Garland recorded a hattrick in his last game.

The Canucks are 20-12-4 since Rick Tocchet took over as Head Coach on January 22, 2023.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 21/23: VAN 2 vs EDM 4

Andrei Kuzmenko got Vancouver on the board with his 19th goal of the season at 16:46 in the second period to extend his point streak to four games (2-3-5)...Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes registered the assists...J.T. Miller fired a slapshot home from the blueline for his 18th goal of the season at 3:26 in the third period to bring Vancouver within one goal...Quinn Hughes recorded his second assist of the game while Conor Garland picked up the secondary assist...Luke Schenn led the Canucks in shots (4)...Curtis Lazar recorded a team-high in hits (5)...Spencer Martin faced 28 shots.

LAST 5 vs EDMONTON

Jan. 1/23: VAN 2 at EDM 4

Dec. 23/22: VAN 5 vs EDM 2

vs EDM 2 Oct. 12/22: VAN 3 vs EDM 5

Apr. 29/22: VAN 2 at EDM 3

Jan. 1/22: VAN 2 vs EDM 3

OIL COUNTRY OPENERS

Tonight’s season opener marks the fifth consecutive season that the Canucks have opened the season against Edmonton. The Canucks are 1-2-1 in their four previous season openers vs the Oilers.

STARTING OFF AT HOME

The Vancouver Canucks begin their 2023.24 season at home on October 11. The Canucks began their season last year on a five game road trip, matched for the longest of the 2022.23 season.

NEW FACES IN 2023.24

Heading into the 2023.24 season, a total of six players on Vancouver’s Opening Day roster have yet to make their Canucks debut: