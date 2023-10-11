PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

News Feed

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 
Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’
PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers
Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation
Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 
Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason
Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’
Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp
Training Camp Preview

Training Camp Preview
Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal
Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton
Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars
Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars
Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary
Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness
Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars
Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

231011_GameDay
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS EDMONTON

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season.
  • Vancouver is 109-122-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-53-12-7 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (1-2-2 in their last five).
  • Elias Petterson has 12 points (5-7-12) in 18 career games against the Oilers.
  • Quinn Hughes has 14 points (2-12-14) in 21 career games against the Oilers.
  • Thatcher Demko is 3-8-1 in 12 career games against the Oilers with a 2.95 GAA and .913 SV%.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • J.T. Miller has 10 points (3-7-10) in his last 10 games.
  • Elias Pettersson has 17 points (8-9-17) in his last 15 games.
  • Quinn Hughes has 15 points (2-13-15) in his last 15 games.
  • Brock Boeser has eight points (4-4-8) in his last 10 games.
  • Conor Garland recorded a hattrick in his last game.
  • The Canucks are 20-12-4 since Rick Tocchet took over as Head Coach on January 22, 2023.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 21/23: VAN 2 vs EDM 4

Andrei Kuzmenko got Vancouver on the board with his 19th goal of the season at 16:46 in the second period to extend his point streak to four games (2-3-5)...Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes registered the assists...J.T. Miller fired a slapshot home from the blueline for his 18th goal of the season at 3:26 in the third period to bring Vancouver within one goal...Quinn Hughes recorded his second assist of the game while Conor Garland picked up the secondary assist...Luke Schenn led the Canucks in shots (4)...Curtis Lazar recorded a team-high in hits (5)...Spencer Martin faced 28 shots.

LAST 5 vs EDMONTON

  • Jan. 1/23: VAN 2 at EDM 4
  • Dec. 23/22: VAN 5 vs EDM 2
  • Oct. 12/22: VAN 3 vs EDM 5
  • Apr. 29/22: VAN 2 at EDM 3
  • Jan. 1/22: VAN 2 vs EDM 3

OIL COUNTRY OPENERS

Tonight’s season opener marks the fifth consecutive season that the Canucks have opened the season against Edmonton. The Canucks are 1-2-1 in their four previous season openers vs the Oilers.

STARTING OFF AT HOME

The Vancouver Canucks begin their 2023.24 season at home on October 11. The Canucks began their season last year on a five game road trip, matched for the longest of the 2022.23 season.

NEW FACES IN 2023.24

Heading into the 2023.24 season, a total of six players on Vancouver’s Opening Day roster have yet to make their Canucks debut:

  • Carson Soucy agreed to terms on a three-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (3-13-16) in 78 games with the Seattle Kraken.
  • Teddy Blueger agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (4-12-16) in 63 games with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights.
  • Ian Cole agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting 17 points (2-14-17) and 61 penalty minutes with the Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Pius Suter agreed to terms on a two-year contract on August 11 after posting 24 points (14-10-24) in 79 games with the Detroit Red Wings
  • Casey DeSmith was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on September 19 after posting a record of 15-16-4 in 38 games with a save percentage of .905% with the Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Sam Lafferty was acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs on October 8 after posting 27 points (12-15-27) with the Toronto Maple Leafs

UPCOMING MILESTONES 

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Brock Boeser
400 Games
398
2
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games
490
10
Conor Garland
200 Points
194
6

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Sam Lafferty acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs, Oct. 8
  • Christian Wolanin placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Oct. 8
  • Jack Studnicka placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Oct. 8
  • Arturs Silovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Filip Johansson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Arshedeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 11/23 at ARI
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 8/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 21/23 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 21/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 25/23 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Apr. 11/23 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 20/22 vs BUF

2022.23 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Nov. 3 vs ANA
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 3 vs ANA, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Jan. 8 at WPG
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4 (3x), Latest Jan. 18 vs TBL, 1st period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0 (2x), Latest Apr. 10 at LAK
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Apr. 6 vs CHI
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Nov. 26 at VGK
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 12 at EDM
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 2 (2x), Latest Mar. 4 vs TOR
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1 (13x), Latest Apr. 4 vs SEA
  • Most Shots, Game: 48, Jan. 24 vs CHI
  • Most Shots, Period: 21 (2x), Latest Jan. 24 vs CHI, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 24 vs CAR
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 2 (2x), Latest Mar. 31 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 43, Apr. 8 vs CGY
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20 (4x), Latest Feb. 27 at DAL, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 14, Jan. 24 vs CHI
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Apr. 4 vs SEA, 3rd period
  • Most Hits, Game: 43, Apr. 4 vs SEA
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 11, Nov. 15 at BUF
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 28, Dec. 7 at SJS
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 3, Jan. 3 vs NYI
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 5 goals, Mar. 23 vs SJS (7-2 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals (2x), Latest Feb. 13 vs DET (6-1 L)
  • Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Mar. 4-14
  • Longest Point Streak: 5 games (2x), Latest Mar. 23-31
  • Longest Winless Streak: 7 games, Oct. 12-24
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 8-14

VANCOUVER’S 2022.23 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 26-6-4
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 12-31-3
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 10-28-6
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 28-9-1
  • Scoring First: 23-13-5
  • Allowing First Goal: 14-24-2
  • On 0 Days Rest: 9-4-1
  • On 1 Day Rest: 18-22-3
  • On 2 Days Rest: 9-9-2
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 2-2-1
  • Score a PPG: 25-17-4
  • Give up a PPG: 19-26-6
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 28-27-6
  • Less than 25 shots: 10-10-1