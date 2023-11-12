PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens

CANUCKS AT CANADIENS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 12 (road), Mar. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 38-91-13-3 all-time against Montreal, including a 15-49-5-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Canadiens (3-1-1 in their last five).

Among active skaters, J.T. Miller (5-17-22, 33 GP) leads the team in career scoring vs Montreal.

Thatcher Demko (5-4-0) posted a 3.42 GAA and .899 SV% in nine career games against the Canadiens.

In five career games (1-2-2), Casey DeSmith has a 2.74 GAA and .916 SV% all-time against Montreal.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 25 points (7-18-25) in his last 14 games and is currently on an eight-game point streak (5-10-15). He ranks 1st in the league for points.

Quinn Hughes has registered 22 points (5-17-22) in his last 14 games. He ranks 1st for points amongst defencemen and t-3rd amongst all skaters. Hughes is also on a three-game point streak (1-5-6).

J.T. Miller has 21 points (9-12-21) in his last 14 games. He ranks t-4th in the league for points.

Brock Boeser has posted 16 points (11-5-16) in his last 14 games, he ranks t-2nd for most goals in the NHL.

Filip Hronek has recorded 15 points (0-15-15) in his last 14 games and is currently on a nine-game point streak (0-12-12). He ranks 2nd for most assists amongst defencemen and t-3rd amongst all skaters.

Pius Suter (4-0-4) has posted four goals in his past five games.

Thatcher Demko (7-3-0) posted a .935 SV% and has a 1.96 GAA in his last 10 games, including two shutouts.

LAST MEETING - DEC. 5/22: VAN 7 vs MTL 6 (OT)

Conor Garland scored the Canucks first goal at 16:44 in the second period...Andrei Kuzmenko recorded his 11th assist of the season...Ilya Mikheyev doubled the Canucks score with his first goal of the evening 1:44 later...Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser were credited with the assist...Bo Horvat opened the scoring in the third with his 20th of the season...Nils Höglander and Riley Stillman tallied assists on the play...Less than two minutes later, Mikheyev scored his second goal to tie the game at 4...Pettersson and Stillman both recorded their second assists of the night...Jack Studnicka scored his second goal of the season, unassisted, to take the lead...Kuzmenko scored the Canucks sixth goal at 18:35 in the third to send the game into overtime...J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes were credited with the assists...Pettersson scored the game winning goal 0:13 seconds into overtime, unassisted...Collin Delia registered his first win as a Canucks, stopping 15 shots...Mikheyev led the team in shots (4)...Eleven Canucks registered points in the contest, including four Canucks who had multi-point games.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS