Oilers Come to Town for Final Preseason Game Friday Night at Rogers Arena

The preseason is nearing its completion, and the Vancouver Canucks play their final game ahead of the regular season on Friday night with a visit from their Pacific Division rival Edmonton Oilers.

As is tradition with the final game of the preseason, you will see NHL-heavy lineups that will nearly be the same lineups that we see on the opening night of the season.

Obviously, there is a possibility for some final spots to be won and lost but this sixth and final preseason game will be the lineup that is closest to what we will see when the regular season gets going on Wednesday, October 9th.

There are some forwards on the bubble of the roster and Rick Tocchet is looking for consistency from players like Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Räty. The head coach has spoken about Räty’s faceoff ability and Bains’ improved play throughout the preseason has Tocchet excited about where he can build from here.

With final cuts just around the bend, Friday’s game is an important one for a few players in the Canucks’ lineup.

The Story: No timeline for Dakota Joshua’s Return but Tocchet is Glad to See Dak Back with the Group

Dakota Joshua is still working to get up to game speed and though there is not currently a timeline for Joshua to return from offseason surgery that removed a tumour, he is back around the team and the head coach is happy to see it.

“Just to have him around the guys, I mean, I want him around. He'll be on the trip with us. [He’s a] huge part of our team. He was in good spirits last week. Before [that], he's [been] a little bit down, which was expected,” said Tocchet.

“I think him being around the guys really helps him, and he's a big part of the guys. I love it when that guy smiles. Plus, when [we] get him back, it's like having a major trade, right? Having a big guy like that in your lineup, that can score. So that's a positive for us.”

When and Where to Watch

Friday night’s game is a 7:00 pm puck drop, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to the radio broadcast with Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650.

Tickets for the preseason finale are available HERE if you are looking for some Friday night fun and want to come down to Rogers Arena and get an early taste of the 2024-25 Canucks.