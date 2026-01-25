Game Notes: Canucks vs. Penguins

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 23/26: VAN 4 vs NJD 5

Lenni Hameenaho opened the scoring for New Jersey 1:41 into the first…Nico Hischier doubled the lead 2:34 into the second…Cody Glass added a third 40 seconds later…Linus Karlsson got the Canucks on the board just before the 10-minute mark of the middle frame…Nils Höglander and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Teddy Blueger scored a shorthanded goal with just under 12 minutes gone in the second…Drew O’Connor had the lone helper…Connor Brown re-established the two-goal lead with 4:48 remaining in the second…Zeev Buium got one back for Vancouver with 1:48 left in the second…Elias Pettersson had the only assist…Cody Glass scored his second of the game just past the 11-minute mark of the third…Brock Boeser brought Vancouver within one with 1:12 remaining in regulation…Karlsson and Tom Willander had the assists…Karlsson had four shots…D Elias Pettersson had five hits and blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves.

LAST 5 – vs PITTSBURGH

Oct. 21/25: VAN 1 at PIT 5

Nov. 27/24: VAN 4 at PIT 5

Oct. 26/24: VAN 4 vs PIT 3

vs PIT 3 Feb. 27/24: VAN 3 vs PIT 4 (OT)

Jan. 11/24: VAN 4 at PIT 3 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 21 times on January 25 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-8-2-2. This includes a 6-4-1-2 record at home. The Canucks were victorious last season on this date, defeating the Washington Capitals 2-1 at Rogers Arena.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

With an assist on Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded tally on Jan. 23/25 vs NJD, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.

broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history. With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.

passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Suiting up for his 598th career game on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Brock Boeser passed Kevin Bieksa for 16th on the Canucks all-time games played list.

“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”

19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).

RARE COMPANY

Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks. Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL. Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%). DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.

OLYMPICS COME RINGING

On January 13, 2026, Canucks prospect Anri Ravinskis was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics. January 6, 2026, saw Filip Hronek and David Kämpf both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

and both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics. On January 2, 2026, Elias Pettersson (Sweden) and Kevin Lankinen (Finland) were named to their respective country’s Olympic rosters, the first such nomination for each player. They join Teddy Blueger (Latvia) and Lukas Reichel (Germany) as members of the Canucks organization named to 2026 Olympic rosters.

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history. Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.

MARCO GOALO

Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Marco Rossi registered the 50th goal of his career. He joins former Canucks Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner, as well as Michael Raffl, as the only Austrian players in NHL history to hit the mark.

EP500

Having played in his 500th career game on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise. Pettersson’s 479 points (193-286-479) in those 500 games are the most by a Canucks player in their first 500 career games with the franchise.

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 24

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 24

Josh Bloom assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Jan. 24

Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 23

Teddy Blueger activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 21

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21

Cole Clayton, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick acquired from San Jose in exchange for Kiefer Sherwood, Jan. 19

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 18

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Jan. 12

Thatcher Demko placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 10, Jan. 11

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 11

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 11

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 11

Linus Karlsson signed to a two-year contract extension, Jan. 2

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 2

Marco Rossi placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Dec. 30, Jan. 2

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 19/26 vs NYI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 23/26 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 23/26 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 12x, Latest Jan. 23/26 vs NJD

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 6x, Latest Jan. 23/26 vs NJD

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/25 at NYI

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-28-4

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-22-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 15-7-3

Scoring First: 8-9-1

Allowing First Goal: 9-20-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3

On 1 Day Rest: 7-19-0

On 2 Days Rest: 5-6-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 11-10-4

Give up a PPG: 11-17-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 9-20-2

Less than 25 shots: 8-9-3

THREE STARS – JANUARY

Lankinen (10 pts)

Buium (5 pts)

DeBrusk (5 pts)

Boeser (5 pts)

Hronek (5 pts)

Kane (5 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE