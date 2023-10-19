News Feed

Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season

DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Road Trip Ready: Tocchet ‘We’ve Got To Come Out Flying’

Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Canucks Ready For Tough Test To Start Regular Season 

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

Canucks Announce Opening Day Roster

Canucks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Toronto

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

Canucks Legend Stan Smyl To Transition From Hockey Operations After 45 Years

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Canucks To Recognize National Day For Truth And Reconciliation At Two Pre-Season Games 

Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’

By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Roughly 24 hours after getting the news that he was traded to the Canucks, Mark Friedman found himself practicing with the team at TGH Ice Plex in Florida.

“I’m really excited, I haven’t stopped smiling since I’ve been here,” Friedman said after his first practice. “I’m looking at it as a fresh start for me and I’m excited to get the ball rolling whenever that is.”

The Canucks acquired Friedman and Ty Glover from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek.

Patrik Allvin is happy with the players the team has acquired and feels it makes the group more competitive. 

“We all know he [Friedman] can play in the league. He played the last couple of years in Pittsburgh, he’s capable of being in the top six, but he’s also one of those guys that could handle the tough job as the number seven sitting in the stands and whenever called upon come in and play games,” Allvin said.

He was drafted by the Flyers in the third round in 2014, spent three years at Bowling Green State University, and then to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. Over five seasons he’s played 65 NHL games and 49 of those were in the last two years.

Playing tough is Friedman’s style and he likes the culture Rick Tocchet is building in Vancouver. He hopes playing the way that’s gotten him this far will also help the Canucks, comparing his style of play to Tocchet’s back in the day. 

“I’m a guy who likes to play on the line, whether it’s bringing my teammates in the fight, not literally, but just playing a hard-nosed game and using my skating ability to help break out pucks and get back to pucks as quick as I can and play a quick transition game,” he said.

He takes pride in being a nuisance for opposing teams and his knack for drawing penalties comes from his desire to win and techniques he’s learned from playing other sports. 

“I played soccer growing up, so I might have learned it from that, if you know what I mean,” Friedman said. 

“It all comes down to my competitiveness, it doesn’t matter who it is. I just like to get in someone’s face, and I love pissing people off on the other team, that’s one of my strengths, so if I can do it and put us on the power play then I’ll do that all night.”

Closing his chapter in Pittsburgh and starting another one has been a lot in a short amount of time and he’s taking it in stride. As he packed up a few things before meeting the Canucks on the plane as the team departed Philadelphia for Tampa, he got a bit sentimental and hopeful for his future.

“I got really emotional, had some tears flowing yesterday. I’m just really thankful I got this chance, hopefully I can make the most of it,” he said.

While he’s still processing the news and focusing on his game, he’s also figuring out logistics of getting his girlfriend and their two dogs to the Lower Mainland. 

A Toronto native, this will be his first time playing for a West Coast team at any level. 

As he finds his way with the Canucks, he’s going to stick to his game and trust the process.