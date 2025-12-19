Marco Rossi joins Insider Podcast following trade to Vancouver

Marco Rossi joins Canucks Insider Podcast Host Chris Faber for the first time to discuss how he’s settling in with the team, how he has developed his game, and where he hopes to fit into the lineup.

Today marks one week since Rossi was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Minnesota Wild, alongside fellow teammates Zeev Buium and Liam Öhgren. Getting acclimated to a new team can be challenging, but Rossi has found the transition easier because the group has been so welcoming.

“It’s so much fun. I think there are a lot of Europeans, so that’s always fun to see, but all the guys [have] been really nice to me. As a player like me, it [is] just easier to come in and we feel more comfortable right away.”

This will be Rossi’s first time playing for a Canadian NHL team in his career and he is excited to play for a passionate Vancouver fanbase, a passion that was noticeable from his times playing in Rogers Arena as a member of the visiting team.

“Every time I played in Vancouver, it’s just so fun to be there. It’s a fun city, it's by the water, so I really like to see [it], and I can’t wait to live here now,” Rossi said.

Now in his third full season playing in the NHL, Rossi saw his game improve tremendously over the last couple of years, with him posting a career high of 24 goals and 36 assists for a total of 60 points last year. Rossi highlighted his growing confidence as one of the main factors that led him to take the next step in the NHL.

“The year before, you just had more confidence, you knew the league better for sure,” Rossi said. “I had a good year last year, I was playing with more of a swagger [and] more confidence and try to keep it up and do the same in Vancouver here now.”

Rossi plans to continue to make strides in his game here in Vancouver but emphasized the importance of remaining consistent above all else, a challenge at the NHL level. In achieving this consistency, Rossi hopes to be a regular contributor to the team’s success.

“I think the hardest [thing] to do in the NHL is to always [be] consistent, and every night, be one of the best players,” Rossi said. “I just try to be [as] consistent as I can be, and just try to play my 200-foot game, be responsible in the D zone and create a lot of scoring chances in the o-zone.”

Rossi spoke highly of his fellow Minnesota teammates, Buium and Öhgren, and how he has seen their individual skillsets develop as young players, and why they will be key contributors in the back and front end of this Canucks lineup.

“I think Zeev, he has so much potential. Every time he has the puck, he tries to create something. He’s a good skater, he’s so smart, and he’s really young, but I think he plays with a lot of confidence,” Rossi said. “With Liam, he’s [a] young, good kid too. He’s a really good skater, really fast, and I think his shot is probably one of the best.”

Rossi also spoke about building chemistry with new linemates Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk, who he has centred for the last two games, as well as his thoughts on Demko, who has remained excellent upon returning to the lineup.

“On the ice, we talk a lot and on the bench, we were talking a lot. Obviously, being with them for the first time together, it’s not easy, but I think every game from now on will be much better, and you feel more comfortable reading off each other more,” Rossi said.

“I knew he’s one of the best goalies in [the] league, and the last two games. He just showed [the] reason he’s probably one of the best goalies in the league,” Rossi said. “He’s a big body for sure, all the saves he’s making, it’s nice to see.”

Watch the latest episode here: