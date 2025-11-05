Lighting the Way: Diwali Night Unites Hockey and Community

Diwali is a bright night on Vancouver and Abbotsford Canucks’ calendars, a celebration that brings everyone together to celebrate culture and community. The spirit of the festival shines brightly in the organization, where hockey and heritage intersect in meaningful ways.

Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra, Assistant Coach Harry Mahesh, and Equipment Manager Ramandeep “Chico” Dhanjal share that Diwali means connection and community.

For Malhotra, the celebration is a reflection of how sport brings people together. He says the energy the fans bring to the rink makes the night special, and how celebrating different cultures is a chance for the players and fans alike to connect and learn from one another.

“It's a fun evening for the fans. I come back to the energy that they have, the positive vibes that they bring,” Malhotra said. “Similarly with the team in Vancouver, where they celebrate and enjoy different cultures, I think that it's an incredible opportunity for guys on the team to experience different cultures and experience what that means. So, the joy that it brings so many South Asian families, and to be able to celebrate it with our team, and on a night, is pretty special.”

Mahesh says that Diwali night isn’t just a nod to South Asian culture, it’s a symbol of unity.

“I think people just need to look at this as not a celebration that highlights one community; it is highlighting communities coming together,” Mahesh said. “It's different communities that are celebrating one thing, not trying to raise one community above the other. The intention of it is to have everybody of different backgrounds celebrate together – it's meant to unite.”

He believes the shared experience of people of different backgrounds celebrating together bridges the gap between hockey and life.

Growing up in Vanderhoof, B.C., Mahesh and his family didn’t celebrate Diwali. It wasn’t until he moved to the Lower Mainland that it started to become an annual tradition. Taking part in the festivities has felt more natural, and since the birth of his daughter, celebrating his culture has become more important and taken on a new meaning.

“We go through all the traditions like the dinner, and we celebrate it more in terms of trying to honour our culture, as opposed to really diving into every detail of it,” Mahesh said. “We do like to acknowledge it, especially now being in the Lower Mainland; we feel the sense of the community. So, it's a lot easier to take part in something when you don't feel like you're alone.”

Mahesh takes a sense of pride in being a role model, particularly for others in the South Asian community, and working in Abbotsford has given him a new perspective. He’s seen firsthand how having representation on the bench can deepen fans’ connections and inspire them.

“Over the last couple of years, it has been the first time I really feel like I'm kind of that bridge between the fan and the game and really experiencing what Diwali night here is all about,” Mahesh said.

“Before, I didn't view myself as that. I was just somebody who was trying to make their own way in the game and focused on a goal, but now I've seen what that outreach can look like, and what people seeing me on this path can do for them. I’ve really taken that to heart and understood that I am somebody that people look to, and it's a great privilege. So, we are really embracing what I can do to give back the community, sharing my story and my journey and feel like it empowers them to continue to pursue what they want to do, especially in the sport of hockey.”

Dhanjal said the vibes at the Abbotsford Diwali game were on point and it’s something he’s looked forward to every year since he joined the club when they relocated to Abby in 2021.

“The feeling in the building was great. A lot of people were dressed up, and the music was a nice touch,” Dhanjal said.

“I remember my first year in Abbotsford when they had Diwali here; it was an unbelievable atmosphere to have in the building. It's wonderful and it's a great community.”

Dhanjal is from Saskatoon, and similarly to Mahesh, it’s only laterally that he’s celebrated Diwali. He has a lot of family in the Lower Mainland, and they enjoy connecting and celebrating their culture.

“In a small town in Saskatchewan, we didn't have a lot of celebrations for Diwali, we celebrated Vaisakhi more. Coming out to the Lower Mainland, you see the celebrations that people have and over the last five years, we've been celebrating Diwali because it's such a big part of our lives,” Dhanjal said.

Dhanjal has two daughters which also ignited his desire to learn more about Diwali.

“It's been nice to show them my culture, and how important it is for our family and our relatives to come together with the community,” he said.

Dhanjal is fun-loving and full of energy, and he loves being around players who have incredible determination and a high level of compete. He’s worked in the AHL, WHL, Team Canada Women’s Hockey U22 teams, and the SHL. His journey, like Malhotra and Mahesh, has been a testament to persistence and passion, having carved his own path in the game and he shares his story to show what’s possible. Dhanjal encourages others to embrace new opportunities and communities no matter how unfamiliar they may seem.

“I love telling people my story. It’s about taking your vision and just going with it. I've met so many people around the hockey world in the communities that I've worked in, like Prince George – I was there for 13 years, and it was awesome – and the last five years in Abbotsford have been great,” Dhanjal said.

As leaders, Malhotra, Mahesh, and Dhanjal put a spotlight on celebrating Diwali as a community, illuminating what’s possible when sport brings people together.