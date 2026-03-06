Liam Öhgren makes his Canucks Insider Podcast Debut

Getting traded for the first time is always a bit of a shock, especially as a rookie in the NHL, and it was no different for Liam Öhgren, who the Canucks traded for from the Minnesota Wild along with Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium this past December.

Since being traded, Öhgren has settled nicely with the Canucks, quickly becoming part of the growing group of young players on the team, and reuniting with former junior linemate Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

“It was pretty shocking for me obviously, and I had so many thoughts, but it was nice that I had Lekki here and Elias Pettersson, and [Tom] Willander too, that I knew from before,” Öhgren said. “But it was fun. We texted each other, and we’re so happy to be on the same team.”

Öhgren has been a consistent fixture in the Canucks lineup since arriving in Vancouver and has scored five goals and five assists over 30 games. After a slow start in Minnesota this season, Öhgren has begun to find his game as he becomes increasingly more confident playing in the NHL fulltime and developing along with the other rookies on the team.

“I think I have more confidence now. I can rely on my game; I trust myself more, and [it’s] just easier to play. I feel more relaxed and can play to my potential and I think [if] I just keep working, [and] play my game, I’ll get even better.” Öhgren said.

The veteran presence in the locker room has also been incredibly important for Öhgren, both in helping him integrate into a new team and getting advice as he navigates his way through his first season in the NHL. Öhgren emphasized how the veterans have helped him stay positive and comfortable even as the team works through a challenging season.

“Obviously, it’s been tough here for the team, and we’re in a position that you don’t want to be in, but I think the veterans have been really good and just try to think positively,” Öhgren said. “I think veterans are very important for us young guys. They have so much experience in this league and in hockey too, so they’re very important.”

At the NHL level, Öhgren is aspiring to continue developing into an effective power forward and has made strides since he first started his professional career. While the physical aspect is still new to Öhgren, having played a predominantly skill-based role at the junior level, he believes he has the tools to be a power forward that is hard to play against.

“I’ve always been a power forward, but not very physical even though I have the physicality to do that,” Öhgren said. “But I think when I took the step to pro, I felt like I needed to add that to my game, and I think that’s important too, especially now in the NHL. It’s a tough league, and you have to win puck battles.”

Ultimately, Öhgren wants to become a player who help make the game easier for his teammates, while proving to be a challenge for his opponents on the ice and he is working hard to accomplish that.

“I want to be a power forward with skill [and] basically win puck battles for my teammates and for myself as well, and at the same time, be a skilled guy that can score goals,” Öhgren said.

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road for back-to-back matchups against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 5:30 p.m. P. T, followed by the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. P.T.

