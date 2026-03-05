CANUCKS ACQUIRE JACK THOMPSON FROM SAN JOSE

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Jack Thompson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Jett Woo.

“Jett was a key part of our AHL championship winning team and we would like to thank him for all that he has done for the Canucks organization,” said Allvin. “Bringing in Jack will add to our organizational depth on the blueline, and we look forward to working with him in Abbotsford.”

Thompson, 23, has appeared in 42 games for the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) in 2025.26, posting 12 points (3-9-12), 12 penalty minutes, and a +13 plus/minus ranking.

The 6’1”, 189lbs defenceman has appeared in 34 career NHL games, split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sharks, posting 10 points (4-6-10) and 10 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 203 career AHL games, Syracuse Crunch and Barracuda, registering 91 points (20-71-91) and 52 penalty minutes, as well as 11 Calder Cup playoff games, recording two points (0-2-2) and two penalty minutes.

A native of Courtice, ON, Thompson has represented Canada internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2018 World U17 Hockey Challenge and the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, winning gold.

Thompson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round, 93rd overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.