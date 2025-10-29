Kiefer Sherwood’s Growth and Energy Driving His Impact for Canucks

Kiefer Sherwood has always stood out on the ice – not just for his speed, but for the way he plays every shift like it’s personal.

He’s all energy, all drive, all-in.

This season, that intensity comes with a new layer of control, playing with a steady energy that powers his own game and the Vancouver Canucks’ relentless, hard-nosed identity.

Balanced intensity and poise are things Sherwood has been consciously working on. He says it’s a daily challenge, but one he’s embraced as part of his development and his contribution to the team’s structure.

“They [the coaching staff] challenged me in different areas, and I'm grateful for the opportunity,” Sherwood said. “It's a day-by-day thing. I’ve got to manage that grey area of intensity and playing with that fire, but also making sure that it's contained and going the right direction. Every day is a challenge, but it's a fun one that I'm trying to embrace and look forward to, to help give the right energy to the team.”

Canucks’ Head Coach Adam Foote has seen the evolution firsthand. Foote’s watched Sherwood channel his fire effectively into a game-changing presence.

Foote sees a player who’s found the right balance – the ability to stay composed and effective even when the game gets heated, keeping that extra intensity in the 5-10 percent range rather than letting it boil over. Foote’s trust in Sherwood is evident, particularly in how the winger fits within the Canucks’ aggressive forechecking structure. It’s a system built on pressure, speed, and collective commitment, and Sherwood embodies all three.

“He’s got speed. When he plays within his emotions, when he controls them, and [plays] with his speed and his skill set, he's playing with confidence right now. I think the forecheck game we're playing right now – I call it a mini forecheck off sprays for a shot on the net, and it goes to the weak side or strong side,” Foote said.

“We want them [opposing teams] to feel in their end that we have an extra player on the ice, and that’s because guys like Sherwood are reloading quick, he’s using his speed, O’Connor [too] and our D are down on the play and then we get going again.”

Sherwood’s teammates can count on him to bring that energy and relentless work ethic.

“He plays with that edge, plays with that speed all the time,” Elias Pettersson said after the game against Edmonton. “His goal today was amazing to see, I’m very happy for him.”

Brock Boeser echoed that sentiment. “He brings that energy each and every night, so it doesn't surprise me,” Boeser said. “I'm super happy for him.”