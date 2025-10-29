Kiefer Sherwood’s Growth and Energy Driving His Impact for Canucks

SherwoodFeature
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Kiefer Sherwood has always stood out on the ice – not just for his speed, but for the way he plays every shift like it’s personal.

He’s all energy, all drive, all-in.

This season, that intensity comes with a new layer of control, playing with a steady energy that powers his own game and the Vancouver Canucks’ relentless, hard-nosed identity.

Balanced intensity and poise are things Sherwood has been consciously working on. He says it’s a daily challenge, but one he’s embraced as part of his development and his contribution to the team’s structure.

“They [the coaching staff] challenged me in different areas, and I'm grateful for the opportunity,” Sherwood said. “It's a day-by-day thing. I’ve got to manage that grey area of intensity and playing with that fire, but also making sure that it's contained and going the right direction. Every day is a challenge, but it's a fun one that I'm trying to embrace and look forward to, to help give the right energy to the team.”

Canucks’ Head Coach Adam Foote has seen the evolution firsthand. Foote’s watched Sherwood channel his fire effectively into a game-changing presence.

Foote sees a player who’s found the right balance – the ability to stay composed and effective even when the game gets heated, keeping that extra intensity in the 5-10 percent range rather than letting it boil over. Foote’s trust in Sherwood is evident, particularly in how the winger fits within the Canucks’ aggressive forechecking structure. It’s a system built on pressure, speed, and collective commitment, and Sherwood embodies all three.

“He’s got speed. When he plays within his emotions, when he controls them, and [plays] with his speed and his skill set, he's playing with confidence right now. I think the forecheck game we're playing right now – I call it a mini forecheck off sprays for a shot on the net, and it goes to the weak side or strong side,” Foote said.

“We want them [opposing teams] to feel in their end that we have an extra player on the ice, and that’s because guys like Sherwood are reloading quick, he’s using his speed, O’Connor [too] and our D are down on the play and then we get going again.”

Sherwood’s teammates can count on him to bring that energy and relentless work ethic.

“He plays with that edge, plays with that speed all the time,” Elias Pettersson said after the game against Edmonton. “His goal today was amazing to see, I’m very happy for him.”

Brock Boeser echoed that sentiment. “He brings that energy each and every night, so it doesn't surprise me,” Boeser said. “I'm super happy for him.”

That energy defines Sherwood’s line alongside Aatu Räty and Drew O’Connor. Together, the trio has developed into a hard-nosed unit that thrives on forechecking pressure, capable of swinging momentum. They’re focused on defence first and create chances from their hustle.

“We all kind of feed off each other,” Sherwood said. “Rats is very good with his draws and getting us the puck, so we're able to start with the puck. It's a good recipe for us, when we can start with the puck and get more possession time. It's just reading off each other; if O.C. is going in on the forecheck, I trust him, I know he's going to get that puck. I can go that be that second quick guy, and Rats can get open. The more we play with each other, the more we're able to make those reads and understand where each other is going to be.”

That chemistry has translated into results, but for Sherwood, success is about more than points. It’s about identity – and the pride that comes from doing the hard work that sets the tone for the group.

After the win against Edmonton, the group had success sticking to the game plan against a top tier team, grinding away and capitalizing when opportunities were presented.

“[We] just want to be relentless on the forecheck and get pucks back from there,” Sherwood said.” It was just trust the process and stick to the blue-collar mentality that we're trying to build, and that momentum and energy is contagious for the next lines too.”

Sherwood has grown from last year to this season in the way he plays the game and his offensive production. After scoring 19 goals last season, Sherwood has already found the back of the net six times through 11 games this year, including the overtime game-winner against the Oilers. Even as his offensive production climbs, he’s continuing to focus on staying present and even keel while he’s putting in the work.

His perspective has been key to his growth, and as he and his teammates push each other to be the best version of themselves, he measures success in consistency and wearing teams down.

"I think there's more; there's another level too that I and the team can get to. That's just execution; that's taking the next step as far as impacting games on a consistent basis. It's not just one game here, one game there, it's a consistent thing, I want our line to have that impact every game,” Sherwood said, discussing their play against the Oilers.

“It's hard, but that's the standard that we’ve got to embrace and focus on, chase greatness, and be the best that we can be each and every day. When you do that, those things compound, and then that's when you get on a good stretch, and we’re able to build consistency.”

The Columbus, Ohio native put in significant work in the offseason, and while it’s gratifying to see the hard work manifest as solid play on the ice, he’s striving for better every game.

His intensity is unmistakable, and his energy makes an impact, powering both his own game and the Canucks’ relentless brand of hockey.

