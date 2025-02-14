Kevin Lankinen Discusses Finland-Themed Goalie Mask for 4 Nations Tournament

The lions on either side have crowns and in the coat of arms the lion represents strength, honour, and courage while symbolizing the country’s political and military history.

To top of the mask has the word “Suomi” which is a Finnish word that means Finland. Most of the mask is white and the designs are outlined in blue, making them stand out, harkening to the Finland’s flag which is white with a blue Nordic cross.

Lankinen represented Finland at the 2019 World Championships where they took gold, defeating Canada 3-1 in the final. He talked about the pride he takes any time he gets to represent his country.

“It’s a great thing of pride, obviously. It’s been a while since I last wore the Finnish jersey so, I’m really excited and thankful for the opportunity to be back and play alongside all these guys. We’ve got the best on best, so it couldn’t be any better,” Lankinen said.

Lankinen joked that he wouldn’t talk to Canucks’ forward Elias Pettersson, who’s representing Sweden, until they are back in Vancouver.

“It will be a great challenge, obviously. He’s a heck of a player, I’ve seen him closely this year, I know what he’s capable of, so, going to keep an eye on him, but pretty much the whole Swedish team and everybody is here because they are world-class players so it’s going to be a great experience and opportunity to showcase my talent,” Lankinen said.

With a fresh mask and a chance competition on the international stage again, Lankinen is embracing the challenge. As the tournament unfolds, he’s ready to help his team and create new memories in the blue and white.