Identity Confirmed: Di Giuseppe A Key Piece In Vancouver’s Top Six 

Phil Di Giuseppe worked his way into the Canucks top six through hard work, strong forechecking, and being a tough presence on the penalty kill.

He’s also willing to do anything on the ice for the betterment of the team.

Di Giuseppe has tallied six points (2-4-6) so far this season and helped the team to a 10-2-1 record. He and his linemates have understood their assignment every game, playing against opposing team’s top lines.

He says there’s been some bumps in the road through his hockey journey so he’s grateful for every game, practice, and video session.

“Brock and Millsy are special players. Every day when I come to the rink it’s an honour and a pleasure to play with them in those tough minutes. It’s been good so far, hopefully we can keep it going,” he said.

The wins are a byproduct of the team’s dedication from summer training through Training Camp and into the season and he’s happy they’ve gotten out to a good start.

“There’s nothing better than helping this team move forward and what we have to do right now is keep going on that path; the standard is we come to the rink and work. As for myself, I want to continue to play against the top players, play smart hockey and on the penalty kill, play firm D and structurally sound,” he said.

While they’ve set their expectations for their work ethic, Di Giuseppe says he’s also focusing on improving his game to further contribute to the team’s success. He’s got a few items on his list, including 50-50 battles, and he mentioned to Head coach Rick Tocchet he wants to add more offence to his game.

“When I’m playing hard, doing my job – forechecking and on the penalty kill – it gives me confidence that I’m able to play offensively with J.T. and Boes. My offence isn’t very pretty, just going to the net, getting in the goalie’s eyes and playing around the net,” he said.

“I also want to win most of my battles, hold onto the puck more, and create plays off the cycle. That’s what I’m focusing on this year,” he said.

He’s gained the respect of the Vancouver coaching staff because they know they can count on him on a nightly basis. Tocchet shared that Di Giuseppe is easy to be around and is a “low maintenance” guy.

“That’s why I like Phil, he knows his role, [and] he’s a part of the puzzle on that line. He’s a really good forechecker, he’s done a nice job penalty killing, he’s a complimentary guy to those guys,” Tocchet said.

Having played with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser last season through call-ups, and joining them again this season, their line has chemistry. They’re invested in getting better, spending time in the film room together, and playing their roles well.

Di Giuseppe has learned patience really is a virtue through his journey to the NHL.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t very patient. It’s funny, with experience sometimes things are a lot easier than they seemed when you were younger.”

Through his career, he realized getting a seat at the table in the NHL meant figuring out what a team needed and where he could be useful.

To become a valuable part of Vancouver’s roster, Di Giuseppe knew the importance of being a 200-foot player and he credits his time in Abbotsford with giving him the experience he needed to give him a boost.

“One thing that really stands out for me, going down to Abby, was I playing 22 minutes a night. I gained a lot of confidence on the penalty kill, that was big for me just playing in all situations, playing a lot of minutes so that when I did get the chance, I was ready for whatever or wherever they wanted to play me,” Di Giuseppe said, who’s averaging 15:05 minutes per game this season in Vancouver.

He talked about the collective effort in his development in Abbotsford, from learning the PK from Associate Coach, Gary Agnew, and breaking down the game with the Sedins, to understanding what it takes to make it to the NHL from Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.

“Jeremy’s very direct and very disciplined with his methodology. It’s easier to play the game when you have those guys in the coaching staff,” he said.

It can be tough for players to be consistent when the timeline for getting their chance in the NHL is open-ended. Colliton recalled that Di Giuseppe plugged away and created his habits with Abbotsford so when he got the chance, he was ready to make an impact.

“He’s playing in Vancouver the exact same way he did here. We talk to our guys all the time about needing to build habits, it needs to be part of your identity,” Colliton said, adding, “Now he becomes someone that can be relied on when he’s tired, when the team is under pressure in a big game, playing against top players. Those habits can get him through, and I think that’s why he’s done so well.”