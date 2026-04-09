Canucks Begin California Swing in LA on Thursday Night

The Vancouver Canucks hit the road for a three-game trip through California, beginning with a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Four of the final five games of the Canucks’ season will be on the road, and Thursday’s game begins three games in four nights for them.

Linus Karlsson has three points in his last two games and has already set career-highs this season with 15 goals, 19 assists, and 34 points. Karlsson has averaged 12:21 of ice time per game this season and leads the team with a 53% control of expected goals at five-on-five.

Thursday’s game is the third of the season between the Canucks and Kings. These two teams will play again next Tuesday for the Canucks’ final home game of the season.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Kings are 32-26-19 this season and currently sit one point out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

They are on a two-game winning streak and have five games left in the season.

The Kings have a 26-6-7 record when scoring the first goal of the game.

Adrian Kempe is leading the Kings with 32 goals and 69 points this season. He is averaging 19:20 of ice time per game and has 209 shots on goal through 76 games.

Drew Doughty leads the Kings in ice time, averaging 23:08 per game.

Joel Armia is one of six players in the league with four or more shorthanded goals this season.

Anze Kopitar is in his 20th season with the Kings. He has 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points in 62 games and has won 57.4% of his faceoffs.

Darcy Kuemper has started 49 games this season and is 19-14-14. He has an .892% save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average, and has three shutouts.

The Story: Tolopilo’s Net Control

Nikita Tolopilo said he felt good about his game on Tuesday night but was upset that the team did not pick up the win.

“I thought he was solid,” said Head Coach Adam Foote following Tuesday’s game. “You can tell he was more square to pucks and in control of his body. He has a good game for us; he gave us a chance.”

The 26-year-old netminder is at the top of the depth chart with some injuries above him in the organization. He spoke postgame about getting the opportunity to play in a few NHL games as the season concludes.

“Every game is an opportunity,” said Tolopilo. “Nothing’s changed. I try to do my best every day, every game, and show that I can play here.”

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 4g-2a-6p

Teddy Blueger: 2g-3a-5p

Filip Hronek: 0g-5a-5p

Jake DeBrusk: 3g-1a-4p

Max Sasson: 2g-2a-4p

When and Where to Watch

Thursday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.