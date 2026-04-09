Building Blue: Gabriel Chiarot Making an Impact as Kitchener Rangers Roll into Second Round

Despite heavily outshooting Saginaw 54-20 in that contest, the Rangers struggled to finish until late, reinforcing an important playoff lesson.

“When things don't go your way – and that's going to happen in the playoffs – that's where you just keep pushing and don't look back,” Chiarot said. “You have a bad shift, okay, make the next one a good one. Having that mindset and staying positive throughout the playoffs.”

That even-keeled mindset has been a point of emphasis under Rangers Head Coach Jussi Ahokas, who has seen steady growth in Chiarot’s all-around game since acquiring him in December.

“I think he's been getting better and better. I thought his overall game, defensive game, and overall understanding of the game, he’s played an even better 200-foot game [as the season has gone on]. He always battles hard and wins puck battles, goes to hard areas, drives to the net, and back-checks. He's a great 200-foot player.”

Chiarot’s versatility has also been an asset. Slotted across the top three lines, he’s provided flexibility in matchups while contributing on both special teams’ units. The Rangers allowed just two power play goals against in the series, with Chiarot playing a key role in puck battles and net-front presence.

“He plays an honest game, he works hard, he finishes his lines – all in all, that is a winning makeup in hockey – so, that's been really important. He's a playoff-type of player, and you always need players like that.”

Chiarot says the OHL Coach of the Year finalist has helped him develop as a player. Ahokas holds his players accountable, and his philosophy is that mistakes will happen, and that’s ok as long as they come from playing an all-out effort, and they’re not made from playing tentative.

“That translates to my game, because I'm aggressive and physical. He's helped me out a lot, and he’s been good for me so far,” Chiarot said.

The Rangers take the accountability piece seriously both on and off the ice. Before the playoffs, the team held a players-only meeting, led by returning veterans, to reset expectations and sharpen their focus heading into the most important stretch of the season. The message was clear that the group believes it has the pieces to make a deep run, but only if everyone fully commits to the details.

The buy-in has translated on the ice, and the team is seeing the same buy-in in the stands.

Chiarot says the fans have made the playoff experience memorable thus far, and Kitchener fans definitely crank up the cheering a few decibels during the postseason.

“I remember making a few hits in game one and two, and the crowd goes “Ooohhh.” It's pretty cool, it fires the guys up, and you need that,” Chiarot said.

“When a goal gets scored, and everyone goes crazy, I think that's so big. The chants when we're down a goal, or when we're on the power play, are big. But compared to the regular season, it's insane. It's really fun to play in.”

As Kitchener prepares for a second-round matchup with the Soo Greyhounds, Ahokas hopes to see the same aggressive play from Chiarot that he’s seen all season.

The Rangers are building on their first-round success, and their focus remains on discipline and understanding that no lead is safe, and on the flip side there’s no deficit they can’t come back from as a team.

“Making sure we're playing on the right side of the puck and not getting away from our game, not cheating for odd man rushes or anything like that, just playing the way we play, which is no fast and physical,” Chiarot said.

Chiarot’s game is translating when it matters, which is exactly what playoff hockey demands.