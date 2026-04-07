Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

LAST GAME PLAYED – APR. 4/26: VAN 4 vs UTA 7

Linus Karlsson opened the scoring 2:28 into the first period…Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Liam Öhgren had the assists…Kailer Yamomoto tied the game with 6:26 left in the first…Clayton Keller gave Utah the lead with 1:30 left in the opening frame…Karlsson tied the game 2:05 into the second…Victor Mancini and Teddy Blueger had the helpers…Keller scored his second of the night 4:59 later…Dylan Guenther doubled the Mammoth’s lead just before the 12-minute mark of the second…Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal to cut the deficit to one 20 seconds into the third…Filip Hronek had the lone helper…Lawson Crouse re-established Utah’s two goal lead 1:12 later…Marco Rossi made it a one goal game at the 4:40 mark of the third…Hronek and Brock Boeser had the assists…Liam O’Brien added one for Utah with 8:15 left in the third…Keller scored an empty-netter with 53 seconds left in regulation…Hronek, DeBrusk, and Karlsson had three shots each…Aatu Räty had seven hits…Hronek and Elias Pettersson blocked two shots apiece…Nikita Tolopilo made 17 saves.

LAST 5 – vs VEGAS

Mar. 30/26: VAN 2 at VGK 4

Feb. 4/26: VAN 2 at VGK 5

Apr. 16/25: VAN 1 vs VGK 4

Apr. 6/25: VAN 2 vs VGK 3

Feb. 22/25: VAN 1 at VGK 3

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 21 times on April 7 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 12-7-1-1. This includes a 9-3-1-0 record at home. Vancouver has won five of its last six games on April 7 at home dating back to 2002.

have played 21 times on April 7 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 12-7-1-1.

JAKE AND BAKE

Putting home his 16th power play goal of the season on Apr. 4/26 vs UTA, Jake DeBrusk now has 30 power play goals over the last two seasons with Vancouver. He is the fifth player in Canucks history with at least 30 power play goals over a two-season span (Pavel Bure, Todd Bertuzzi, Markus Naslund, Tony Tanti).

CAN’T STOP KARLY

Scoring two goals on Apr. 4/26 vs UTA, Linus Karlsson is up to 13 even strength goals and 30 even strength points on the season, good for t-5th and t-6th amongst rookies this season (as of Apr. 7/26).

BROCKSTAR

Recording an assist on Apr. 4/26 vs UTA, Brock Boeser tied Pavel Bure for eighth on the Canucks all-time scoring list (478).

tied Pavel Bure for eighth on the Canucks all-time scoring list (478). Scoring three goals on Apr. 1/26 at COL, Brock Boeser posted his seventh career hat trick, tying Stan Smyl for the fourth-most in Canucks history. Boeser also registered his 20th goal of the season, posting 20 goals for the seventh time in his career, one of only six players to do so in Canucks history (D. Sedin (11), Markus Naslund (10), Stan Smyl (8), Thomas Gradin (7), and Trevor Linden (7).

posted his seventh career hat trick, tying Stan Smyl for the fourth-most in Canucks history. Giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead with a power play goal on Mar. 30/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for the fifth-most power play goals in franchise history (79).

tied Todd Bertuzzi for the fifth-most power play goals in franchise history (79). Scoring his 17th goal of the season on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471).

passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471). With an assist on March 19/26 vs TBL, Brock Boeser reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others). Boeser also became the 10th forward from the 2015 Draft to hit the 250-assist mark, and the eighth player with at least 200 career goals and 250 career assists.

reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others). Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.

1KANE

Scoring the opening goal on Mar. 30/26 at VGK, Evander Kane became the second player in franchise history to score a goal in his 1000th career game (Markus Naslund on Jan. 17/08 at DET).

became the second player in franchise history to score a goal in his 1000th career game (Markus Naslund on Jan. 17/08 at DET). Kane also became just the third player from Vancouver proper to appear in 1000 career games, joining Milan Lucic and Glenn Anderson.

MULTI-POINT PETEY

With two helpers on Mar. 28/26 at CGY, Elias Pettersson tied Pavel Bure (131) for the seventh-most 2+ point performances by a Canucks player.

PETEY FOR 200, 300, AND 500

Recording two assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career. Pettersson becomes the second-fastest player in Canucks history to record 500 career points (533 games), trailing on Thomas Gradin (529).

reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career. Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509). Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529). With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163).

reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).

POWER PETEY ACTIVATED

Recording two power play assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167).

passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167). With an assist on Filip Hronek’s power play goal on Mar. 21/26 vs STL. Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165).

tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165). Recording two power play points on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most power play points by a Canucks player in franchise history (164).

“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”

With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.

TWICE AS NICE

Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).

CHI-TOWN MAGIC

Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.

DENIUS PETTERSHOTS

Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.

now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward. Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Riley Patterson assigned to Abbotsford from Niagara, Apr. 6

Jiri Patera recalled under emergency conditions, Apr. 4

Ty Mueller recalled from Abbotsford, Apr. 1

Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Mar. 21

Victor Mancini re-signed to a two-year contract extension, Mar. 20

Jayden Grubbe acquired from Edmonton in exchange for Josh Bloom, Mar. 13

A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Washington in exchange for David Kämpf, Mar. 6

Curtis Douglas claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, Mar. 6

A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Boston in exchange for Lukas Reichel, Mar. 6

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 6

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Cole Clayton assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

A second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2026 acquired from Columbus in exchange for Conor Garland, Mar. 5

Jack Thompson acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jett Woo, Mar. 5

Cole Clayton recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 5

A second-round pick in 2027 and fourth-round pick in 2029 acquired from Dallas in exchange for Tyler Myers, Mar. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 1/26 at COL

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 2/26 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 1/26 at COL

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 4/236 vs UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 4/26 vs UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 21/26 vs STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Apr. 1/26 at COL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 6x, Latest Mar. 26/26 vs LAK

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 9x, Latest Apr. 4/26 vs UTA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 14x, Latest Mar. 28/26 at CGY

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 8x, Latest Apr. 1/26 at COL

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 19/26 vs TBL

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 15-3-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-43-7

Allow 4+ Goals: 3-36-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-10-6

Scoring First: 12-14-4

Allowing First Goal: 10-32-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-4-4

On 1 Day Rest: 10-33-1

On 2 Days Rest: 7-8-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 14-18-4

Give up a PPG: 11-28-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 12-27-3

Less than 25 shots: 10-19-5

THREE STARS – APRIL

Boeser (5 pts)

Blueger (5 pts)

Karlsson (5 pts)

MARCH WINNER – Hronek (15 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE