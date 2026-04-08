Kevin Lankinen Named 2026 Masterton Nominee

CDC - KEVIN LANKINEN - BILL MASTERTON
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen has been a consistent presence for the team.  

He shows up, does the work, and stays ready no matter the circumstances. That mindset has earned him recognition, as Lankinen has been named the club’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. 

Presented annually by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA), the Masterton trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Those qualities have defined Lankinen’s path this season, both in his preparation and his presence inside the Canucks’ locker room. 

Whether called upon in key moments or supporting his teammates, the 30-year-old has embraced his role with professionalism. Teammates and coaches alike have pointed to his steady approach and positive attitude as an important part of the team’s culture, particularly as a younger core continues to establish itself. 

Lankinen’s journey in the NHL hasn’t been linear. From breaking into the NHL in 2020-21 with the Chicago Blackhawks to navigating the ups and downs that come with the position, he has built his career on resilience. Through a tough season this year, that resilience has translated into a dependable presence. 

Inside the room, Lankinen has taken on a mentorship role, helping younger players adjust to the demands of the league, while being an example of the importance of accountability and preparation. His ability to connect with teammates, while maintaining a high standard for himself has made him a respected voice for a group continuing to evolve. 

The nomination also reflects the quieter moments that often go unnoticed, like the extra work after practice and commitment to staying mentally sharp in a position that demands patience. Those are habits that Lankinen has developed and are part of who he is as a player. 

The Masterton nomination is a recognition of his individual journey this season and his impact on the team’s culture.  

A player from each team is nominated, which will be shortlisted to three finalists, and the award will be given out later this season.

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