How Vasily Podkolzin Learned to Make Mistakes and Grow from Them

Development is never linear.

Its only constant is time.

Evolving takes self-reflection and having the right support to assist you on your path. Fully believing in yourself requires sacrifices; sometimes those sacrifices do not show immediate success.

And sometimes, you need to reset, trust in the process, and let your work ethic be the straw that stirs the drink. Podkolzin acknowledges the role that Abbotsford Head Coach, Jermey Colliton, has played on his development journey.

"I have to thank Jeremy for trusting me and helping me develop my game,” said Podkolzin. “It’s pretty good when you aren’t caring about your ice time. You will play a lot, and on the power play, and have trust [from the coach]. I give a response to that.”

Seeing time and effort come to fruition can be extremely gratifying and that is what Vasily Podkolzin is experiencing right now after spending the first five months of the season in the AHL.

The 22-year-old has learned a lot in those five months but as much as his game has improved, his thought process and planning for the future has been aided by some long stretches of reflection and the realization that nothing comes easy in professional hockey.

Carving out the time to find yourself can be tricky but for Podkolzin, he was able to spend a lot of time mulling things over in his mind on the long drives to practice and games. With a newborn and wife happily settled in Vancouver, his escape from the everyday routine of building a young family has been aided by the time spent in the car travelling to Abbotsford.

Besides the ability to look inside to assess and analyze things to improve on the ice, the young Russian winger has also been able to connect with other mentors and family members to talk about life both in and out of hockey. That list includes his parents in Russia, whom Podkolzin says he calls almost each and every day.

Living in Vancouver also helped Podkolzin remain focused on his goal of returning to the Vancouver Canucks.

“We just made a decision to be closer to all our support and I wanted to be back to the NHL. Staying in Vancouver was added motivation for that,” said Podkolzin.

The commitment to his craft has never waned and this is not the first time in Podkolzin’s professional career that he has had to re-evaluate his own game to have success.

As a 17-year-old, Podkolzin made the jump from U17 hockey to the professional ranks in Russia. He played in the KHL and quickly was not the top dog anymore. Those KHL years assisted Podkolzin in growing as a player and a person.

Podkolzin looks at those three years as a period in his life where he was learning how to learn. When you are 17 years old, development is not about getting better every day. It’s about learning how to get better every day.

Even with three years of professional hockey in Russia under his belt, Podkolzin had a lot to learn about North American hockey. The journey has not been easy for him, but he isn’t the first player to face some adversity trying to find a pathway to play in the top league in the world.

Podkolzin was evolving right in front of our eyes at the Abbotsford Centre. He grew his self-confidence and from there he became a volume shooter – something we have never seen him be before in his six years of pro hockey.