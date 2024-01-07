Historic Moments, Milestones Reached in 6-4 Road Win Over Devils

The Lotto Line was back together and with Brock Boeser’s two assists, that trio accounted for eight points. Pettersson said the chemistry they have will always be there.
“We played a ton [together back] in the day, so just trying to work hard, make plays and be reliable for each other,” he said.
Head Coach Rick Tocchet decided to put Boeser, Miller and Pettersson together to try something different under his tutelage and
“The puck possessions, regroups, getting the puck with speed through the neutral zone,” Tocchet said. “When you’ve got guys like Huggy and Fil [Hronek], if you’re skating you’re going to get the puck on your stick; we can creat those odd-man rushes, some mismatches, so we’ll see how long we keep it together but I thought those guys did a nice job for us tonight.”
Thatcher Demko earned his 100th career win as a Canuck, having played 196 games in his NHL career. He holds the fifth spot for wins in franchise history.
“He’s awesome back there, he’s been playing great for a while. Not surprised he’s reached this milestone and I’m sure he’s going to get us more wins as well,” Pettersson said.