Historic Moments, Milestones Reached in 6-4 Road Win Over Devils

J.T. Miller said there were a number of things he liked about the Canucks’ compete level and defensive effort and as a group they’re still learning how to stay on the attack with multi-goal leads.

“It feels good to win a road game on a big road trip. I liked a lot of our game today, I think most of us felt pretty good about it,” Miller said. “I just think the classic case of us sitting back a little too much with the lead and they have a ton of talent over there so they’re going to find a way to make plays and we’ve got to find that happy medium where we’re staying aggressive in our structure to where we don’t give them so much time and space.”

Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had themselves three-point outings – Pettersson and Miller two goals and a helper each, and three assists for Hughes.

Upon tallying his second assist of the night, Hughes now holds the new franchise record for most multi-point games by a Canucks defenceman with 69, eclipsing Alex Edler.