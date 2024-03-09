Girls Finding Their Why Through Grindstone’s Women’s Hockey Foundation

When Cadence Windsor started playing hockey just over a year ago, she didn’t expect it would change her perspective on life.

Before taking up the sport, Cadence didn’t know how to skate. She and her mother, Lisa, laugh thinking back to when she attended a Come Try Hockey skate, and she was the oldest skater by nearly a decade, but she had the courage to get her feet wet and learn something new.

“I was so nervous because the six-year-olds were so fast!” Cadence said.

Fast forward just over a year later and she’s working on backwards crossovers and her shot, playing for a Tri City Female Predators U18 C2 House Team.

In the spirit of lifting each other up on International Women’s Day Cadence and Lisa wanted to share their story in hopes of helping others.

The 16-year-old Coquitlam resident struggled with her mental health and while it’s still something she’s challenged with daily, and hockey has given her an incredible sense of purpose.

“Before I joined hockey I was in and out of hospitals a lot, and for psychiatric reasons I didn’t want to live. After joining hockey, it gave me a reason to get up in the morning knowing that I needed to go skate, go to practice and be able to see my friends. It made me want to live again,” she said.

Hopeful of helping her daughter find a light for her through difficult times, she enrolled Cadence in softball, and she noticed a difference for the better in her well-being. Cadence made some great friends through softball who played hockey and invited her to join.

“There were four or five girls from a U18 A1 hockey team on my softball team that inspired me. They’re such awesome girls so I thought ‘there’s got to be more awesome girls to connect with if I join hockey’,” Cadence said.

She asked her mom if she could play ice hockey and Lisa wanted to make that happen, but it wasn’t in their budget. The opportunity for Cadence to get involved in hockey was made possible by Grindstone Award Foundation, a charity supported in part by the Canucks For Kids Fund.

“It’s the most impossible thing when your kid does not feel like there’s any purpose to be here. It’s an impossible situation until she feels connected to something and I think it came about especially with hockey because it was such a major goal to accomplish. What I noticed with her was she cared about making a contribution on the team.”

“It mattered to her to get better, it mattered to her to learn to skate, and it mattered to her that she was contributing on the ice. I think it gave her purpose and I didn’t know where that purpose was going to come from when her mental health was so bad. If you had told me it would be ice hockey I would have never believed you, Cadence never played sports prior to this. I would never have imagined how important, powerful, meaningful hockey would be to Cadence and to our family.”