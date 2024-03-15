Game Three of Homestand has Alex Ovechkin and the Caps Coming to Town

It is going to be another rocking Saturday night at Rogers Arena as the Vancouver Canucks (42-17-8) will host the Washington Capitals (31-25-9) on Hockey Night in Canada.

This will be the one and only time that Canucks fans will be able to see Alex Ovechkin play at Rogers Arena this season. The 38-year-old has 18 goals this season, including 10 over his last 19 games.

Ovechkin’s chase for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record is still on. Gretzky had 894 over his career and Ovechkin continues to close in – currently sitting at 840.

The Capitals are in the midst of a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The New York Islanders currently hold onto the second wild card spot with 72 points while the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins are all within five points of a playoff spot in the east.

After a pair of ugly losses to open their Western Conference road trip, the Capitals played a strong game on Thursday night and picked up a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Charlie Lindgren was between the pipes for the Caps in their win on Thursday and he was excellent – stopping 23 of the 24 shots he faced. You would think that the Caps would ride with Lindgren once again on Saturday night, but Darcy Kuemper is still an option and the Caps have not announced a starter as of Friday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Lindgren has been strong over his last six starts. He has a 4-2-0 record with a .937% save percentage.

Another thing you might not know about Lindgren is that he catches with the right glove.

The Canucks and Caps met back in February and the Canucks were able to pick up an overtime win off the stick of J.T. Miller.