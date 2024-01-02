Game Notes: Canucks vs. Senators

CANUCKS VS. SENATORS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN5, RDS2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks second and final meeting between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 9 (road, 5-2 W) and Jan. 2 (home).

Vancouver is 35-19-2-3 all-time against Ottawa, including a 19-8-1-2 record on home ice.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Senators (4-0-1 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Ottawa with 25 points (12-13-25) in 36 career games.

Elias Pettersson has 18 points (8-10-18) in 12 career games against the Senators.

Tyler Myers has 18 points (5-13-18) in 46 career games against the Senators.

In 16 career games against Ottawa, Quinn Hughes has registered 17 points (1-16-17).

Thatcher Demko is 7-3-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 11 career games against the Senators.

In eight career games (4-2-2), Casey DeSmith has a 2.64 GAA and a .916 save percentage all-time against Ottawa.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has registered 13 points (2-11-13) in his last 15 games, totaling 45 points overall (10-35-45). He ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen and ranks t-2nd in the league for assists amongst all skaters.

J.T. Miller has 48 points overall this season (15-33-48) and has 18 points (2-16-18) in his last 15 games. He ranks t-5th in the league for points.

Brock Boeser has scored 24 goals this season, ranking 3rd in the league.

Dakota Joshua has eight points (5-3-8) in his last seven games.

Teddy Blueger (3-6-9) is currently on a seven-game point streak.

Conor Garland has seven points (1-6-7) in his last seven games.

Thatcher Demko is t-2nd in the league for wins (17).

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank t-3rd in the league and have the highest goal differential (+44) in the league. The Canucks currently have the most wins (20) when leading after two periods and have the most wins when scoring first (18).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 9/23: VAN 5 at OTT 2

Brock Boeser opened the scoring for the Canuks at 0:15 in the first period for his 11th of the season...Phillip Di Giuseppe recorded the primary assist...Filip Hronek registered the secondary helper and extended his point streak to eight games (0-11-11)...Ilya Mikheyev posted his fourth goal of the season...Elias Pettersson extended his point streak to seven games (5-9-14) with an assist on the play...Andrei Kuzmenko was also credited with an assist...J.T. Miller posted the GWG at 18:08 in the second period...Di Giuseppe and Ian Cole posted the assists...Mikheyev extended the lead at 9:23 in the third period...Pettersson and Kuzmenko recorded the assists...Pettersson scored a goal on the power play at 13:28 in the third period...Quinn Hughes and Miller posted the assists...Mikheyev led the team in shots (4)...Dekota Joshua led the team in hits (5)...Casey DeSmith faced 30 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS