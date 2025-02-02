Game Notes: Canucks vs. Red Wings

CANUCKS VS RED WINGS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and Red Wings this season: Dec. 1 (road, 5-4 OTW) and Feb. 2 (home).

Vancouver is 68-87-18-10 all-time against Detroit, including a 40-36-10-5 record at home.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Red Wings (2-2-1 in their last 5).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Detroit with 18 points (5-13-18) in 11 games.

In 22 career games against the Red Wings, Jake DeBrusk has 15 points (10-5-15), including a hat trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET.

Pius Suter has eight points (6-2-8) in 11 career games against Detroit.

Brock Boeser has seven points (0-7-7) in 11 career games against the Red Wings.

Thatcher Demko is 2-1-0 with a 1.02 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage in three career games against Detroit.

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 5-2-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in seven career appearances against the Red Wings.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (5-7-12) on his current eight-game point streak. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (45), points per game (1.26), and points (59).

Elias Pettersson has three points (0-3-3) in his last three games.

Conor Garland has three points (3-0-3) in his last three games.

Pius Suter has three points (2-1-3) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 1/24: VAN 5 at DET 4 (OT)

Jonatan Berggren got Detroit on the board first with just over six minutes remaining in the first…Jake DeBrusk evened the game just 23 seconds into the second…Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes had the assists…DeBrusk scored his second of the game 43 seconds later…Hughes and Brock Boeser were credited with the assists…Alex DeBrincat evened the game for Detroit 5:32 later…Pius Suter gave Vancouver the lead with 2:13 left in the second…Dakota Joshua had the lone helper…Michael Rasmussen and Vladimir Tarasenko scored to tie and give Detroit the lead early in the third…Erik Brännström tied the game with 3:20 left in the third…Pettersson and DeBrusk had the helpers…DeBrusk scored his third of the contest with one minute remaining in overtime…Pettersson and Hughes had the assists…Suter, Hughes, and DeBrusk each had four shots…Noah Juulsen and Joshua had five hits each…Juulsen blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 27 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS