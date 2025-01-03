Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

CANUCKS VS PREDATORS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Nov. 17 (5-3 L, home), Jan. 3 (home), and Jan. 29 (road).

Vancouver is 49-29-2-7 all-time against Nashville, including a 25-14-1-3 record at home.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 regular season games against the Predators (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Nashville with 16 points (8-8-16) in 24 games.

In 16 games against the Predators, Brock Boeser has 15 points (6-9-15).

Pius Suter has nine points (3-6-9) in 16 career games against Nashville.

In 11 career games against the Predators, Danton Heinen has eight points (1-7-8).

Thatcher Demko is 4-2-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in seven career starts against Nashville.

Kevin Lankinen has appeared in seven career games against the Predators, holding a record of 1-5-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has six goals in his last five games.

J.T. Miller has six points (0-6-6) in his last six games.

Jake DeBrusk has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games.

Conor Garland has four points (2-2-4) in his last five games.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 17/24: VAN 3 vs NSH 5

Zachary L’Heureux opened the scoring at 5:28…Aatu Räty evened the game 6:16 later…Erik Brännström and Danton Heinen had the assists…Elias Pettersson scored on the power play to give the Canucks the lead just before the 10-minute-mark of the second…Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland were credited with the assists…Steven Stamkos tied the game on the power play later in the period…Roman Josi gave Nashville the lead at 14:21 of the second…Stamkos scored his second of the game late in the second…Kiefer Sherwood brought the Canucks within one with six minutes remaining in the third…Heinen and Tyler Myers had the helpers…Gustav Nyquist scored an empty-netter late in the third…Garland had five shots on goal…Sherwood had five hits…Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek, Heinen, Pettersson, and Myers each blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS