Game Notes: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

CANUCKS VS MAPLE LEAFS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season: Jan. 11 (road, 3-0 W), and Feb. 8 (home).

Vancouver is 74-65-22-3 all-time against Toronto, including a 46-24-11-2 record at home.

The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs (3-2-0 in their last 5).

Tyler Myers leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Toronto with 20 points (4-16-20) in 51 career games.

In 21 career games against the Maple Leafs, Brock Boeser has 19 points (6-13-19).

Quinn Hughes has 18 points (2-16-18) in 17 career game against Toronto.

In 18 career games against the Maple Leafs, Jake DeBrusk has 11 points (6-5-11).

Thatcher Demko is 6-4-0 with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 10 career games against Toronto.

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 1-3-1 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in five career appearances against the Maple Leafs.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (5-7-12) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (45) and points per game (1.26) and is second in points (59).

Tyler Myers has five points (1-4-5) in his last 6 games.

Pius Suter has five points (3-2-5) in his last 6 games.

Elias Pettersson has six points (2-4-6) in his last 5 games against Toronto.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 11/25: VAN 3 at TOR 0

Brock Boeser opened the scoring 31 seconds into the first period…Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson had the assists…Quinn Hughes doubled the lead with 1:48 remaining in the second…Kiefer Sherwood made it 3-0 just 47 seconds into the third…Hughes and Myers had the helpers…Conor Garland had four shots…Sherwood had five hits…Pettersson and Hughes each blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

