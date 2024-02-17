Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

LAST GAME PLAYED – FEB. 15/24: VAN 4 vs DET 1

J.T. Miller opened scoring for the game with his 24th of the season at 7:37 in the first period...The goal went unassisted...Elias Lindholm recorded the GWG at 9:31 in the first period...Elias Pettersson was credited with the lone assist...Nikita Zadorov extended the lead at 12:51 in the second period with his first goal as a Canuck...Zadorov became the 150th defenceman in franchise history to score a goal...Pettersson and Nils Höglander recorded the assists... Höglander extended his point streak to four games (3-1-4) on the play...The Detroit Red Wings scored a goal at 14:25 in the second period...Lindholm scored another goal at 12:59 in the third period...Pettersson assisted on the goal...Pettersson (0-3-3) and Lindholm (2-0-2) recorded multi-point games...Teddy Blueger led the team in hits (5)...Lindholm led the team in shots (4)...Thatcher Demko faced 28 shots and saved 27...Demko extended his home winning streak to 10 games, 2nd longest in franchise history.

LAST 5 - vs WINNIPEG

Jan. 8/23: VAN 4 at WPG 7

Dec. 29/22: VAN 2 at WPG 4

Dec. 17/22: VAN 1 vs WPG 5

Jan. 27/22: VAN 5 at WPG 1

at WPG 1 Dec. 10/21: VAN 4 vs WPG 3 (SO)

DAK DAK CITY

Dakota Joshua recorded three points (1-2-3) on Feb.13/24 at CHI, setting a career-high for points in a game, he also recorded his first career Gordie Howe hat trick during the game, making him the first player since Tanner Pearson (Jan. 1/22) with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Joshua has now set season career-highs in goals (13), assists (13), points (26), game winning goals (4), and shooting percentage (18.8%). His previous bests for each category were set last season.

ELIAS LIND-HIM

After recording the GWG on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Lindholm (2 GWG’s) tied the franchise record for most GWG’s recorded by a player through their first six games as a Canuck.

Scoring two goals in his sixth game as a Canuck, Elias Lindholm became the 5th player with multiple two-goal games in their first six games with the Canucks. Thomas Gradin, Esa Tikkanen, Martin Gelinas, Alexander Mogilny also completed this feat. He also became the 7th player in franchise history to record multiple goals in his first home game.

By scoring two goals in his Canuck debut on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Elias Lindholm became the 65th player in Canucks franchise history to score a goal in their debut game. He also became the 5th player in franchise history to score 2+ goals in their first game with the Canucks. The other players are Esa Tikkanen, Greg D. Adams, Thomas Gradin and Claire Alexander.

HOW MANY POINTS?

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (73 points) own the franchise record for most standing points recorded through 50 games of a season. The previous record was held by the 2010.11 Canucks who had 71 points through 50 games.

HEY SIRI, PLAY STARBOY BY THE WEEKND

On Feb. 1/24, the NHL named Elias Pettersson the Second Star of the Month. During the month, Pettersson became the fifth player in Canucks franchise history to record 14 goals in a month and the first since Alexandre Burrows (15 goals, January 2010). Elias Pettersson recorded 21 points (14-7-21) in 13 games.

On Jan. 15/24, Elias Pettersson was named NHL’s First Star of the Week after posting nine points (5-4-9) and helping lead the Canucks to a 5-game road winning streak, the third instance in the past 10 years in franchise history. During the week he recorded two 4-point games and became the first player in NHL history to record GWG’s in four straight road games whilst also matching the second longest streak of GWG’s. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Star game for the fourth time and was selected to participate in the NHL’s skills competition.

Elias Pettersson was previously named Second Star of the Week, during the NHL season opening week and Second Star of the Month during October.

SIX CANUCKS HEADED TO THE 6IX

After acquiring Elias Lindholm from Calgary on Jan. 31/24, the Canucks had six players represent the team at the All-Star game, the most by a team since 1988.

On Jan. 13/24, the NHL announced that Elias Petersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko and Rick Tocchet would be representing the Vancouver Canucks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Demko received the most fan votes out of all players eligible for voting. The 2023.24 season will mark the first time Miller has been named an All-Star.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks are the first team in franchise history to send five players and a coach to the NHL All-Star game, the previous best being three players and a coach in the 2002.03 and 2010.11 seasons. They are also the first team in the NHL since the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.01 to have five players named as all-stars.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller also received the highest number of votes to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. They join Elias Pettersson who will also represent the Canucks in the competition.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

Thatcher Demko (40 GP) owns the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. The previous record was set by Roberto Luongo who had 30 wins in 48 games in 2008.09. Demko (40 GP) ranks t-9th for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season in NHL history. He is the 5th active goaltender to complete this feat.

Thatcher Demko recorded his 110th career win on Feb.13/24 at CHI, he holds sole possession of 4th place for most wins by a goaltender in Canucks franchise history. Roberto Luongo (252), Kirk McLean (211) and Richard Brodeur (126) all pace the list.

Thatcher Demko owns the franchise record for most wins in a non-overlapping 20 game stretch. Demko recorded 17 wins in his last 20 games lasting from Dec. 9/24 - Feb. 13/24, the previous record was 16, held by Dan Cloutier, Roberto Luongo, and Ryan Miller.

Thatcher Demko recorded a career-high nine-game winning streak lasting from Jan. 6/24 at NJD – Feb. 6/24 at CAR. He tied Dan Cloutier for the longest win streak in Canucks franchise history.

After recording a win on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Thatcher Demko (45, now 47) currently ranks 4th for most wins by a Canucks goalie on the road. Dan Cloutier (50), Kirk McLean (86) and Roberto Luongo (105) all pace the list.

By recording his fifth shutout of the season on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Thatcher Demko became the fastest goalie in Canucks history to record 25 wins. Demko did so in 34 games, five games faster than the previous record set by Ryan Miller (39 GP) in 2014.15.

Demko ranks t-5th for most shutouts at home in a season by a Canucks goalie. He currently has earned four shutouts at home this season. Roberto Luongo owns the record with six shutouts at home in 2007.08 and 2008.09.

After recording his 104th career win in his 200th career game on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Thatcher Demko ranks t-2nd for most wins by a goalie within their first 200 games with the Canucks franchise. He is tied with Dan Cloutier and Roberto Luongo paces the list (112). Demko (60) also ranks 4th for most career home wins by a Canucks goaltender. Richard Brodeur (82 GP), Kirk McLean (125) and Roberto Luongo (147) best the list.

GOOD, BETTER, BOES-T

By scoring a hattrick on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser became the eighth player in franchise history to record three hat tricks in a season. Ryan Kesler was the last player to complete this feat in 2010.11.

Brock Boeser ranks t-5th for most hat tricks (6) recorded by a player in Canucks franchise history. Stan Smyl (7), Pavel Bure (9), Markus Naslund (10) and Tony Tanti (10) all pace the list.

Boeser also reached the 30-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career, accomplishing this feat in only 49 games into the season. He joined Bo Horvat (42 GP, 2022.23) and Markus Naslund (41 GP, 2002.03) as the third Canuck in the past 25 years to score 30 goals before their 50th game of the season.

FILIP THE SCORESHEET

After recording a three-point game on Feb. 10/24 at DET, Filip Hronek (56 GP) ranks t-4th for fewest number of games needed to record 40 points with the Canucks franchise. He is tied with Quinn Hughes and Paul Reinhart (44 GP) paces the list.

COME BACK KIDS

After facing a three-goal deficit, the Canucks came back by scoring a flurry of goals to win the game on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ. This marked the fourth time in franchise history the Canucks have come back from such a deficit and the first time since Feb. 18/03 vs DET.

Prior to their comeback win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, there were only two other instances where the Canucks won a game when trailing by 3+ goals through two periods in franchise history. The other instances were Apr. 7/93 vs EDM (5-4, W OT) and Oct. 19/74 vs TOR (5-4, W).

TRUE SUTER

By recording his second hat trick of his career in just the third period on Jan. 24/24 vs STL, Pius Suter became the sixth Canuck in franchise history to record a third period hat trick, also matching the franchise record for most goals scored in a period.

With his hat trick on Jan. 24/24 vs STL, Suter became the third player in NHL history to score his first two career hat tricks on the same calendar date (January 24).

HÖGGING THE PUCK

Nils Höglander has scored all 17 of his goals this season at even strength. He has scored all but two goals at even strength during his career.

After scoring two goals in the opening period on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Nils Höglander set his career high for goals in a season with 14 (now 17). His previous high was 13 set in his rookie season in 2020.21.

CALL 1-800-LIFE-LINE TODAY

Through a 30-game stretch lasting from Dec. 2/23 – Feb. 13/24, the Life Line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) put up 60 points (23-47-60). In this stretch, Dakota Joshua had 20 points (10-10-20), Teddy Blueger had 20 points (4-16-20), and Conor Garland had 20 points (9-11-20). The Canucks had a record of 21-4-5 over this stretch.

GETTING THE LAST LAFF-ERTY

When Sam Lafferty scores a goal, the Vancouver Canucks are 9-1-0, including a 5-0-0 record on the road. Lafferty was the eighth Canuck to record 10+ goals this season. The Canucks were the first team in the NHL to have 11 10+ goal scorers (Pius Suter was the ninth, Elias Lindholm was the 10th and Conor Garland was the 11th).

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

After recording a three-assist game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Pettersson became the 10th player in franchise history to record at least 10 three-assist games with the franchise.

By recording a three-point game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Pettersson (395 points) passed Brendan Morrison for 4th place for most career points among primary centres in franchise history. Bo Horvat (420), Thomas Gradin (550) and Henrik Sedin (1070) pace the list.

Elias Pettersson recorded a three-point game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, marking his 35th three-point game. He currently ranks 9th for most three-point games in franchise history, Trevor Linden (37 GP) is 8th and Thomas Gradin (38 GP) is 9th. He also recorded his 11th three-point game of the season, the most in a season by a Canuck since Daniel (15) and Henrik Sedin (12) in 2009.10.

After recording three points on Feb. 10/24 at DET, Elias Pettersson (17) ranks t-5th for most 3+ point performances on the road in franchise history. Daniel Sedin (31 GP) paces the list.

By recording two goals on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson had recorded 14 goals over a 13-game span. He ranks t-5th for most goals within a 13-game span in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure paces the list with 17 goals.

After recording a multi goal game on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson ranks t-1st in Canucks franchise history for most career multi-goal performances recorded by a primary centre.

Scoring the GWG in OT on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson is now 6th for career game-winning goals by a player in Canucks franchise history with 31. Pavel Bure (32) ranks 5th and Trevor Linden ranks 4th (33). He also ranks t-4th for most GWGs recorded in a single season with 9. Daniel Sedin (10, 2010.11), Geoff Courtnall (11, 1992.93) and Markus Naslund (12, 2002.03) all pace the list.

With 28 multi-goal performances as a Canuck, Pettersson is now 2nd in franchise history for career multi-goal games in a players first six seasons, trailing only Pavel Bure (44).

Elias Pettersson (15-23-38) currently ranks 2nd for most points by a player on the road. Nikita Kucherov (16-31-47) paces the list.

By scoring a power play goal on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Elias Pettersson recorded his 25th goal of the season and recorded his fifth season with 25+ goals. He ranks t-5th for most seasons with 25+ goals in Canucks franchise history. Markus Naslund (8 seasons) paces the list.

Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd for most career 4+ point performances by a Canucks player in franchise history and became the sixth player in franchise history with 10 games with 4+ points. Trevor Linden (11) and Pavel Bure (11) pace the list.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT PLAY WITHIN IT

Through a nine-game stretch lasting from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 22/24, the Lotto Line (Brock Boeser – Elias Petersson – J.T. Miller) contributed 36 points (18-18-36). Within this span, Elias Pettersson had 16 points (10-6-16), J.T. Miller had 13 points (5-8-13) and Brock Boeser had 7 points (3-4-7). The Canucks went 8-0-1 in this span.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson both needed 55 games to reach 70 points this season. They both rank t-7th for fewest games needed to reach that mark. Pettersson (2022.23, 54 GP) ranks t-5th. They are also the 4th different duo to record 70+ points within their teams first 55 games since 2007.

After both recording two goals in a 5-4 win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 34 times. The Canucks have a record of 32-1-1 in such games.

As of Jan. 27/24, Quinn Hughes (+34) and Filip Hronek (+33) are one of six defencemen teammates to have a plus/minus of +33 or higher. They are first pair of teammates since 1985.86 (McCrimmon (+57) and Howe (+54)).

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season, reaching the mark in 46 games. The previous record was 48 games in 2009.10 held by Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

After both scoring and picking up a 6-4 win on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, the Vancouver Canucks have won 10 straight games when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson score a goal in the same game.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the league (+25). The single-season franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.

QUINNSANITY

After recording a helper on Feb. 13/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes (307) ranks t-5th for most career points by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history. He is currently tied with Doug Lidster. Jyrki Lumme (321), Dennis Kearns (321), Mattias Ohlund (325) and Alexander Edler (409) pace the list.

By recording an assist on Feb. 11/24 at WSH, Quinn Hughes (170 GP) recorded his 150th career road point. He is t-4th for fewest games required to reach that mark. He is tied with Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr (146 GP) paces the list.

Quinn Hughes (53 assists) ranks t-1st for most assists recorded through a players first 53 games of a season in franchise history. He is tied with Henrik Sedin (53 assists, 2009.10).

By recording a multi-assist game on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for most assists through 50 games with 52. He passed Henrik Sedin (50 assists, 2009.10 and 2010.11).

After recording two assists on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Quinn Hughes ranks t-6th for most assists recorded by a defenseman through 50 games of a season. He has recorded 52 assists through 50 games this season. Bobby Orr paces the list with 61 assists through 50 games (1969.70 and 1970.71). He is one of five defensemen to complete this feat, Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Sergei Zubov and Brian Leetch are the others.

By recording a multi-assist period on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes has accomplished this feat 33 times. He ranks t-5th for most for most in franchise history. Stan Smyl (35), Thomas Gradin (39), Daniel Sedin (49) and Henrik Sedin (79) pace the list. He is currently tied with Andre Boudrias.

Quinn Hughes ranks t-7th for fewest games needed to reach 50 assists in NHL history. Hughes also ranks t-5th for fewest number of games needed to reach 60 points since 1990.91. Hughes did so in 49 games.

Hughes (26 GP) ranks t-6th for most 3+ point games by a defenseman before their 25th birthday. Phil Housley (28 GP) ranks 5th and Paul Coffey paces the list (77 GP).

After picking up three assists on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes now has 20 such performances in his career, ranking second in Canucks franchise history. Henrik Sedin Paces the list (36 GP).

By assisting on three goals on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes became the sixth defenceman in NHL history to record eight three-assist games in a season. The only other defencemen to do so are Bobby Orr (5x), Paul Coffey (2x), Ray Bourque, Phil Housley, and Roman Josi. Hughes also became the first Canuck in franchise history to accomplish this feat.

Quinn Hughes (26 GP) currently ranks 8th all-time among defencemen for most 3+ point games within their first six seasons. Paul Coffey (77 GP) paces the list.

After recording a multi-point game on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes recorded his 76th multipoint game (regular season and playoffs combined) (now 77), he ranks 1st for most by Canucks defencemen in franchise history.

By assisting on two goals on Jan. 24/24 vs STL, Quinn Hughes became the eighth fastest defencemen in NHL history to reach 300 career points (331 games).

With a +35 rating through 47 games into the 2023.24 season, Hughes ranks t-5th all-time for highest plus minus rating this far into the season by a defenceman.

By scoring his 12th goal on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes ranks t-2nd for most goals in a Canucks defenceman’s first 47 games of a season. Dale Tallon paces the list with 13 goals in 47 games in 1971.72. Hughes’ 12 goals are the most by a Canuck defenceman since Christian Ehrhoff who had 14 goals in 2010.11.

IT’S MILLER TIME

By scoring the GWG at 4:55 in OT on Feb. 11/24 at WSH, J.T. Miller became the third Canuck to score a goal in the final five seconds of OT. Sami Salo (4:59, Oct. 20/06) and Daniel Sedin (4:55, Oct. 7/07) are the only other players to complete this feat in franchise history.

J.T. Miller tied the record for the fourth fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 60 points in a season. Miller reached the 60-point mark in just 44 games, tying Henrik Sedin (2009.10). Pavel Bure bests the list after reaching 60 points in 41 games in the 1992.93 season.

After registering a goal and an assist on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, J.T. Miller (61 GP) ranks 9th for most such efforts in franchise history. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP)

By recording a three-point period on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, this marks the seventh time J.T. Miller has completed this feat and is currently tied with Markus Naslund for the third most such performances in franchise history. Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure (both with eight) are tied for the most.

TRIPLE THREAT

J.T. Miller (67 points), Elias Pettersson (64 points) and Quinn Hughes (62 points), rank t-3rd, 5th, and t-7th for most points recorded before their 50th game in franchise history.

With Elias Pettersson (52) and Quinn Hughes (50) joining J.T. Miller (54) at the 50-point mark on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, they became the third trio of teammates in the past 30 years to feature three different 50-point scorers through 40 games in a season (2007.08 Ottawa Senators, 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins).

SETTING RECORDS

After scoring four goals on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks have 203 goals in just 55 games this season. They currently rank 4th for most goals scored as a team through the first 55 games of a season. The 1992.93 Canucks pace the list with 243 goals. This marked the 6th time the Canucks scored 200+ goals within their first 55 games of a season and the first time since 1992.93.

By defeating the Blackhawks in Chicago on Feb. 13/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) required the t-2nd fewest games to record 40 road points in a season. The 2011.12 Vancouver Canucks also completed this feat. The 2002.03 Vancouver Canucks (29 GP) pace the list.

After a comeback win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, the Vancouver Canucks (49 GP) required the fewest number of games needed to reach the 70-point mark in a season, the previous best was 50 games.

By recording their fifth shutout at home and sixth of the season on Jan. 22/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks rank t-5th for most shutouts recorded at home in a season in franchise history. The 2008.09 and 2011.12 Canucks pace the list with seven shutouts.

After defeating the Blackhawks at home on Jan. 22/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (17 wins) rank 2nd for most wins in a season within the team's first 22 home games. The 1992.93 Canucks own the record with 18 wins in 22 home games.

By a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Jan. 18/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks own the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. Vancouver reached this mark in 45 games. The previous record was held by both the 2010.11 and 2011.12 Canucks, both teams recorded 30 wins in 49 games.

The Vancouver Canucks were the first team in the NHL to record 30 wins this season. This marked the second time in franchise history the Canucks have been the first team to 30 wins (outright or tied). The other instance happened in the 2003.04 season.

After defeating the Sabres on Jan. 13/24, the Canucks went on a five-game road winning streak from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 13/24, marking the third such run over the past 10 years in Canucks franchise history. The 2022.23 and 2014.14 seasons marked the other two instances.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jett Woo recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 11

Carson Soucy placed on IR, Feb. 11

Phillip Di Giuseppe activated off LTIR, Feb. 10

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 4

Elias Lindholm acquired from Calgary in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, Jan. 31

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 30

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Jan 22

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 22

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 19

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 16

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford on a Conditioning Loan, Jan. 16

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Feb. 15/24 vs DET

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Jan. 15/24 at CBJ

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Feb. 15/24 vs DET

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 8/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Feb. 8/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 24/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Feb. 11/24 at WSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Feb. 11/24 at WSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1 st period

period Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, 2 nd period

period Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 6x, Latest Jan. 22/24 vs CHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1 st period

period Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3 rd period

period Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Feb. 10/24 at DET

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2 nd period

period Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Jan. 15/23 at CBJ

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Jan. 24/24 vs STL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1 st period

period Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 16/23 at MIN

Most Hits, Game: 39, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 3x, Latest Feb. 8/24 - Feb. 10/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 27-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 10-11-6

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-10-4

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 33-2-2

Scoring First: 28-5-2

Allowing First Goal: 9-7-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 20-7-5

On 2 Days Rest: 10-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-0

Score a PPG: 19-4-3

Give up a PPG: 16-6-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 25-8-5

Less than 25 shots: 12-4-1

THREE STARS – FEBRUARY

Pettersson – 10 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Lindholm – 10 pts

Garland – 10 pts

Hronek – 10 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection