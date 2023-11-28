GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Ducks

CANUCKS VS DUCKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 28 (home), Mar. 3 (road), Mar. 31 (home).

Vancouver is 55-49-9-7 all-time against Anaheim, including a 29-27-2-3 record on home ice.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Ducks (4-1 in their last five).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against the Ducks with 19 points (8-11-19) in 19 career games.

Elias Pettersson has 18 points (5-13-18) in 14 career games against Anaheim.

Thatcher Demko is 3-2-0 with a 3.40 GAA and a .877 SV% in five career games against the Ducks.

In four career games (3-1-0), Casey DeSmith has a 2.26 GAA and a .930 SV% all-time against Anaheim.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has registered 25 points (5-20-25) in his last 15 games, totaling 33 points overall (8-25-33). He ranks t-2nd amongst all skaters in points and he is tied for the league lead in assists (25). Hughes is also on an 11-game point streak (4- 13-17), the longest active streak in the league.

J.T. Miller has 33 points overall this season (13-20-33). He ranks t-2nd in the league for points.

Brock Boeser has scored 15 goals this season, ranking t-1st in the league.

Filip Hronek has five points in his last five games and is currently on a three-game point streak (1-3-4).

LAST MEETING - APR. 11/23: VAN 3 at ANA 2

Brock Boeser opened the scoring on a tic-tac-toe power play passing play for his 18th goal of the season at 12:14 in the first period...Elias Pettersson recorded his 100th point of the season with the primary assist while J.T. Miller collected the secondary assist...Andrei Kuzmenko notched his team-leading 39th goal of the campaign, also on the power play, at 16:12 in the first period...Akito Hirose and Thatcher Demko assisted on the play...Miller added a goal of his own at 1:26 in the third period for the eventual game-winning goal and his 200th career tally, assisted by Phillip Di Giuseppe and Pettersson...Boeser and Pettersson co-led the team in shots (5)...Miller led all Canucks in hits (3) and Kyle Burroughs led in blocks (3)...Thatcher Demko made 33 saves.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS