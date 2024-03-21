Game Notes: Canucks vs. Canadiens

CANUCKS VS CANADIENS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN 2, RDS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the final meeting between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 12 (road, 5-2 W), Mar. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 39-91-13-3 all-time against Montreal, including a 23-42-8-1 record on home ice.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Canadiens (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Montreal with 24 points (5-19-24) in 34 career games.

Quinn Hughes has 17 points (0-17-17) in 16 career games against the Canadiens.

In 18 career games against Montreal, Brock Boeser has 16 points (7-9-16).

In six career games (2-2-2), Casey DeSmith has a 2.61 GAA and a .919 save percentage versus the Canadiens.

Arturs Silovs has yet to play a game against Montreal.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 79 points overall this season (13-66-79). He currently ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen. He has six points (1-5-6) in his last five games.

J.T. Miller has 15 points (4-9-13) in his last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes (+37) currently ranks t-2nd in the league in +/-.

Thatcher Demko currently ranks 2nd in the league in wins (34).

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank t-2nd in the league. The Canucks have the most wins (35) when leading after two periods, have opened the scoring 46 times this season (leading the NHL), and have the most wins when scoring first (32).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 12/23: VAN 5 at MTL 2

Conor Garland opened scoring for the Canucks at 6:15 in the second period… J.T. Miller (3-4-7) and Quinn Hughes (1-6-7) extended their point streaks to four games with assists on the play…Ilya Mikheyev registered a goal three minutes later, Andrei Kuzmenko recorded the lone helper…Dakota Joshua posted the GWG at 17:57 in the second period…Garland recorded an assist on the play…Filip Hronek (0-13-13) extended his point streak to 10 games after registering the secondary helper…Brock Boeser extended the lead with an empty net goal at 18:30 in the third period, Joshua and Tyler Myers posted the assists…Phillip Di Giuseppe recorded another empty net goal a minute later…Miller and Boeser were credited with assists on the play…Boeser (1-1-2), Garland (1-1-2), Miller (0-2-2), Joshua (1-1-2) all had multi-point games and six other Canucks got on the score sheet…Boeser, Garland and Myers all led the team in shots (5)…Noah Juulsen led the team in hits (3)…Casey DeSmith faced 32 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS