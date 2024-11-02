Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS AT SHARKS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, NBC Sports California

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov 2 (road), Dec. 23 (home), Feb. 6 (road), and Apr. 14 (home).

Vancouver is 68-56-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 36-30-5-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against San Jose with 29 points (9-20-29) in 23 games.

In 24 career games against the Sharks, Conor Garland has 22 points (9-13-22).

Quinn Hughes has 21 points (7-14-21) in 15 career games against San Jose.

In 19 career games against the Sharks, Elias Pettersson has 20 points (5-15-20).

Kevin Lankinen is 2-1-0 with a 3.24 goals against average and an .888 save percentage in three career games against San Jose.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Sharks in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has nine points (5-4-9) in nine games this season.

J.T. Miller has nine points (4-5-9) in nine games this season.

Quinn Hughes has eight points (2-6-8) in nine games this season.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 4

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his seventh of the season to open the scoring just 1:34 into the game…Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson recorded the assists…Kuzmenko potted his second of the game at 6:51…J.T. Miller and Pettersson picked up the assists…Nils Åman gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead 6:03 into the second period...Teddy Blueger recorded the only assist…Sam Lafferty doubled the lead just 2:33 later…Ian Cole and Conor Garland were awarded the assists…Dakota Joshua re-established the two-goal lead with 47 seconds remaining in the second…Garland and Blueger recorded the assists…Pius Suter put home his sixth of the season with 4:17 remaining in the third…Quinn Hughes and Miller picked up the assists…Hughes closed the scoring with an empty-netter with 13 seconds left…Pettersson led the team with seven shots…Joshua led the team in hits (4)…Miller won a season-high 20 faceoffs…Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS