Game Notes: Canucks at Senators

CANUCKS AT SENATORS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Pacific, TVAS2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 23 (road) and Dec. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 36-19-2-3 all-time against Ottawa, including a 16-11-1-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Senators (4-0-1 in their last 5).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Ottawa with 20 points (10-10-20) in 13 career games.

In 17 career games against the Senators, Quinn Hughes has 18 points (1-17-18).

Filip Hronek has 12 points (1-11-12) in 14 career games against Ottawa.

Kevin Lankinen has yet to face the Senators in his career.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face Ottawa in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 11 points (2-9-11) in nine games in November, tied for the most amongst defencemen.

Elias Pettersson has eight points (4-4-8) in his last six games.

Erik Brännström has four points (2-2-4) in his last five games.

Danton Heinen has three points (0-3-3) in his last three games.

Kiefer Sherwood has three points (2-1-3) in his last three games.

Conor Garland has three points (1-2-3) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 2/24: VAN 6 vs OTT 3

Ian Cole opened the scoring 2:14 into the first period, netting his first as a Canuck and first of the season…the assists were awarded to Noah Juulsen and Ilya Mikheyev…Pius Suter scored at 12:39 of the first frame…helpers were given to Sam Lafferty and Tyler Myers…Elias Pettersson put Vancouver up 3-0 at 16:34 of the first period…Suter tallied the only assist on the play…J.T. Miller scored just 24 seconds later at 16:58 of the first period… Nikita Zadorov and Brock Boeser assisted on the tally…Pettersson scored his second of the game late in the first period at 17:53…assists were awarded to Miller and Quinn Hughes…at 17:42 in the third period, Suter potted his second of the game…the tally went unassisted…Suter and Hughes led the team with five shots on goal…Miller led the team in hits with four…Thatcher Demko recorded 35 saves in the win.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS