Game Notes: Canucks at Penguins

CANUCKS AT PENGUINS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and Penguins this season: Oct. 26 (home, 4-3 W) and Nov. 27 (road).

Vancouver is 45-66-11-5 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 16-39-7-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Penguins (3-1-1 in their last 5).

Brock Boeser leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Pittsburgh with 16 points (11-5-16) in 12 career games.

In 21 career games against the Penguins, Jake DeBrusk has 14 points (7-7-14).

Elias Pettersson has 11 points (5-6-11) in 10 career games against Pittsburgh.

Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in two career appearances against the Penguins.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face Pittsburgh in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (2-10-12) in 11 games in November, tied for the second-most amongst defencemen.

Elias Pettersson has 10 points (4-6-10) in his last eight games.

Conor Garland has six points (2-4-6) on his current five game point streak.

Kiefer Sherwood has five points (3-2-5) in his last five games.

Jake DeBrusk has five points (3-2-5) in his last five games.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 26/24: VAN 4 vs PIT 3

Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring for Pittsburgh in the first period…Bryan Rust doubled the lead early in the second…Elias Pettersson scored his first of the season just past the four-minute mark of the second to cut the lead in half…Conor Garland and Tyler Myers picked up the assists…Kiefer Sherwood evened the game just 43 seconds later…Teddy Blueger and Vincent Desharnais recorded the assists…J.T. Miller gave the Canucks the lead 22 seconds later…Brock Boeser had the only assist…Arshdeep Bains scored his first career NHL goal just before the 10-minute mark of the second…Daniel Sprong picked up the helper…Evgeni Malkin brought the Penguins within one with under seven minutes remaining in the third…Miller and Boeser co-lead the team with four shots…Sherwood led the team in hits with six…Carson Soucy blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.

