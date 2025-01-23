Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS AT OILERS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight, marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Nov. 9 (home, 7-3 L), Jan. 18 (home, 3-2 W), and Jan. 23 (road).

Vancouver is 114-123-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 51-69-7-8 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 regular season games against the Oilers (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Edmonton with 36 points (11-25-36) in 34 games.

In 32 career games against the Oilers, Brock Boeser has 28 points (16-12-28).

Quinn Hughes has 25 points (5-20-25) in 27 career games against Edmonton.

In 24 career games against the Oilers, Elias Pettersson has 21 points (7-14-21).

Thatcher Demko is 6-8-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 15 career starts against

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 1-4-0 with a 4.37 goals-against average and an .859 save percentage in six career appearances against the Oilers.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 14 points (5-9-14) in his last 10 games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (39) and points per game (1.21).

Brock Boeser has eight points (6-2-8) in his last five regular season games against Edmonton.

J.T. Miller has three points (0-3-3) in his last two games.

Pius Suter has three goals in his last four regular season games against the Oilers.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 18/25: VAN 3 vs EDM 2

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring at 14:38 of the first period…J.T. Miller had the lone assist…Danton Heinen extended the Canucks lead to two 1:11 later…Tyler Myers and Phillip Di Giuseppe had the assists…Hughes scored his second of the game with two minutes remaining in the opening frame…Miller and Brock Boeser were credited with the assists…Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the second to bring Edmonton within one…Hughes had five shots…Sherwood had three hits…Filip Hronek, Derek Forbort, and Elias Pettersson each blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 13 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS