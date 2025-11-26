Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 23/25: VAN 2 vs CGY 5
Filip Hronek opened the scoring 1:05 into the opening frame…Jake DeBrusk had the lone assist…Morgan Frost evened the game at 7:33 of the first…Connor Zary gave Calgary the lead 35 seconds later…Kevin Bahl added a goal with 10:37 gone in the second…Yegor Sharangovich made it 4-1 with 3:29 remaining in the middle frame…Blake Coleman scored a shorthanded goal at 7:59 of the third…Quinn Hughes got a power play goal at 8:16 of the third…Kevin Lankinen had the only assist…Hughes had six shots…Conor Garland and Tyler Myers each had three hits…Hronek and D Elias Pettersson blocked three shots each…Lankinen made 16 saves.
LAST 5 – vs ANAHEIM
- Apr. 5/25: VAN 6 vs ANA 2
- Mar. 5/25: VAN 3 vs ANA 2
- Feb. 27/25: VAN 2 at ANA 5
- Nov. 5/24: VAN 5 at ANA 1
- Mar. 31/24: VAN 3 vs ANA 2
MOVIN’ ON UP
- With the opening goal on Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250).
- Scoring two goals on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history.
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186).
- Recording two points (1-1-2) on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472).
- With his goal on Nov. 14/25 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for 12th on the Canucks all-time goals list (189).
- Assisting on two goals on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60).
- With two assists on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for ninth on franchise’s the multi-assist game list (59).
- Recording three points on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser passed J.T. Miller for 11th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (440).
QUINN-TASTIC
- After appearing in his 450th career game on Nov. 20/25 vs DAL, Quinn Hughes has 429 career points (60-369-429). The only players in franchise history with more points through their first 450 career games with the club are: Pavel Bure (478 in 428 games), Elias Pettersson (443), J.T. Miller (437 in 404 games), and Thomas Gradin (431).
- With three assists on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Quinn Hughes has 10 assists in his last three games played (Nov. 11/25-Nov. 17/25), the most assists by a Canucks skater in any three-game stretch in franchise history.
- His 10 assists tie him with Bobby Orr, Ron Stackhouse, Borje Salming, and Paul Coffey for the second-most assists in a three-game span by a defenceman in NHL history.
- With three consecutive games of at least three assists, Hughes tied Paul Coffey, Ray Bourque, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar for the most consecutive games of 3+ assists in NHL history.
- Recording four assists on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes posted four assists in a game for the third time in his career, tying Pavel Bure for the third-most such instances in Canucks history, trailing only Thomas Gradin and Henrik Sedin (both five times).
- With two power play assists, Hughes now has 66 power play assists since the start of 2023.24, the fourth-most in the NHL (now 67 PPA after Nov. 17/25 at FLA).
- With three points (0-3-3) on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes passed Bo Horvat for 13th on the Canucks all-time scoring list.
- Recording an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes now has 64 power play assists since the start of the 2023.24 season, the most amongst defencemen and fourth-most across the NHL.
- With an assist on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes extended his point streak against Columbus to nine games, tying Kris Letang and Lubomir Visnovsky for the longest point streak by a defenceman against the Blue Jackets in NHL history.
JAKE THE SNAKE
- Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Jake DeBrusk netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span.
- The goal was DeBrusk’s seventh of the 2025.26 season, tied for the second-most in the league.
- With a power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Jake DeBrusk notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.
- Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Jake DeBrusk now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.
- Tying the game with a power play goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Jake DeBrusk has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time.
- Opening the scoring on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Jake DeBrusk recorded his 11th career goal against the Blue Jackets, tied for his most against any franchise (also 11 vs MTL).
MYERS MILESTONES
- Recording an assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Tyler Myers notched both the 300th assist and 400th point of his career. He becomes the eighth defenceman from the 2008 draft class to hit the 300-assist mark, and seventh defenceman to reach 400 career points.
SHORTHANDED SNIPERS
- With his eighth career shorthanded goal, scored on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller and Matt Cooke for the ninth most in Canucks history.
- Scoring a shorthanded goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded goals since the start of the 2023.24 season, tied for the third-most amongst players averaging 15 minutes or less of time on ice per game.
BROCKSTAR
- With his game-winning goal at 14:15 of the third period on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history.
- Scoring the overtime winner on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29).
- Recording an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history.
- The assist also moved Boeser passed Sami Salo and Alex Edler for fourth on the Canucks all-time overtime points list (18).
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
- Scoring the overtime winner at 4:58 of the extra frame on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the second-latest overtime winner in franchise history, only bested by Sami Salo on Oct. 20/06 (4:59).
MR. 500
- Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Evander Kane became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver.
- The Canucks have become the 11th franchise in NHL history to hit the mark, and the first post-1967 expansion to hit it.
LAN-KING OF THE SHOOTOUT
- After all three Blues shooters failed to score in the shootout on Oct. 30/25 at STL, Kevin Lankinen passed Marc Denis for the highest save percentage in shootouts (.864) in NHL history (minimum 40 attempts).
- Thatcher Demko currently ranks second amongst active goaltenders in shootout save percentage in NHL history (.811).
KIEFER SCOREWOOD
- Kiefer Sherwood scored second career hat trick on Oct. 30/25 at STL. Only Artemi Panarin (8), Jonathan Marchessault (6), Frank Vatrano (6), and Noel Acciari (3) have more amongst active undrafted players.
- Scoring two goals on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Kiefer Sherwood now has five goals through the Canucks first four home games of the season, tying Thomas Gradin, Greg Adams, Geoff Courtnall, and Markus Naslund for the third-most goals in Vancouver’s first four home games of a season in franchise history.
NEW KID ON THE BLOCK
- 2023 11th overall pick Tom Willander made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round.
- Newly acquired forward Lukas Reichel is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019).
- Reichel is the nephew of former NHLer and IIHF Hall of Famer Robert Reichel, who suited up for 830 NHL games across 11 seasons in the league.
MR. 300
- With a goal and an assist on Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, Conor Garland reached the 300-career point milestone. He becomes only the fourth player drafted outside the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft to hit the mark.
THREE-POINT-PETEY
- Registering three points (1-2-3) on Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, Elias Pettersson now has 38 such games in his career, tying Thomas Gradin for the seventh-most in franchise history.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 25
- Mackenzie MacEachern reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 24
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 24
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 24
- Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17
- David Kämpf signed to a one-year contract, Nov. 15
- Victor Mancini activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 14
- Thatcher Demko placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 11, Nov. 14
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 12
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 12
- Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 8
- Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 7
- Kirill Kudryavtsev reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 5
- Vitali Kravtsov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 4
- Aku Koskenvuo assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Oct. 29
- Mackenzie MacEachern recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 29
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 3/25 at NSH
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 23/25 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/25 vs COL
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 23/25 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 9/25 vs COL
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 28/25 vs NYR
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 7x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Nov. 23/25 vs CGY
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 1st period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 41, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Fewest Hits, Game: 10, Nov. 9/25 vs COL
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Nov. 20/25 vs DAL
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Oct. 21/25 at PIT
- Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 3 games, 3x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 7-1-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-11-1
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-9-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 9-3-0
- Scoring First: 4-4-1
- Allowing First Goal: 5-8-1
- On 0 Days Rest: 2-1-1
- On 1 Day Rest: 4-9-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 2-2-1
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
- Score a PPG: 7-5-2
- Give up a PPG: 6-7-2
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 6-7-1
- Less than 25 shots: 3-5-1
THREE STARS – NOVEMBER
- Hughes (20 pts)
- Kane (10 pts)
- Boeser (10 pts)
- Pettersson (10 pts)
- O’Connor (5 pts)
- MacEachern (5 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Friday, November 28: Vancouver at San Jose, 1:00pm PT
- Saturday, November 29: Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:00pm PT
- Tuesday, December 2: Vancouver at Colorado, 6:00pm PT
- Friday, December 5: Vancouver vs Utah, 6:00pm PT
- Saturday, December 6: Vancouver vs Minnesota, 7:00pm PT