Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

CANUCKS AT DUCKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Victory+

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 26 (road), Jan. 29 (home), Mar. 24 (home), and Apr. 12 (road).

Vancouver is 61-50-9-7 all-time against Anaheim, including a 28-23-7-4 record on the road.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Ducks (4-1-0 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Anaheim with 28 points (14-14-28) in 37 career games.

In 20 career games against the Ducks, Elias Pettersson has 20 points (7-13-20).

Quinn Hughes has 19 points (1-18-19) in 16 career games against Anaheim.

In 29 career games against the Ducks, Conor Garland has 18 points (5-13-18).

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to appear in a game against the Ducks in his career.

Jiri Patera has yet to appear in a game against Anaheim in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 11 points (1-10-11) in his last five games.

Elias Pettersson has nine points (4-5-9) in his last six games.

Jake DeBrusk has six points (4-2-6) in his last seven games.

Filip Hronek has four points (2-2-4) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – APR. 5/25: VAN 6 vs ANA 2

Troy Terry opened the scoring 1:21 into the first period…D Elias Pettersson scored his first NHL goal at 9:40 of the opening frame…Linus Karlsson and Derek Forbort had the assists…Filip Hronek gave Vancouver the lead 1:06 later…Teddy Blueger had the lone assist…Brock Boeser made it a two-goal lead with a power play goal at 11:32…Quinn Hughes and Jonathan Lekkerimäki had the helpers…Conor Garland made it a three-goal advantage with a power play goal less than a minute later…Hughes and Boeser had the assists…Dakota Joshua made it a five-goal first period at 14:10…Kiefer Sherwood and Marcus Pettersson had the helpers…Trevor Zegras got one back for Anaheim at 2:49 of the second…Max Sasson scored his third of the season at 5:33 of the third…Boeser and Joshua each had four shots…Pius Suter, Forbort, Sherwood, and Karlsson each had four hits…Forbort, Marcus Pettersson, and Blueger each blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 30 saves.

