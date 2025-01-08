Game Notes: Canucks at Capitals

By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT CAPITALS

TV: Sportsnet, Monumental Sports Network 2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Jan. 8 (road) and Jan. 25 (home).
  • Vancouver is 44-48-9-4 all-time against Washington, including a 20-28-4-1 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games against the Capitals (1-3-1 in their last 5).
  • J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Washington with 17 points (6-11-17) in 31 games.
  • In eight career games against the Capitals, Quinn Hughes has 11 points (1-10-11).
  • Brock Boeser has nine points (2-7-9) in 12 career games against Washington.
  • In 17 career games against the Capitals, Danton Heinen has nine points (2-7-9).
  • Thatcher Demko is 2-1-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in four career starts against Washington.
  • Kevin Lankinen has one career appearance against the Capitals, holding a record of 1-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.
  • Artūrs Šilovs has yet to appeared in a game against Washington.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Quinn Hughes has 10 points (1-9-10) in his last six games.
  • J.T. Miller has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last seven games.
  • Brock Boeser has seven points (6-1-7) in his last seven games.
  • Jake DeBrusk has six points (3-3-6) in his last seven games.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 16/24: VAN 1 vs WSH 2

Brock Boeser opened the scoring 1:11 into the first period…Quinn Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev recorded the assists…Washington answered back at 6:01 of the second period and took the lead just before the eight minute mark of the middle frame…Hughes, Conor Garland, and Elias Pettersson co-led the team in shots (3)…J.T. Miller and Filip Hronek each had five hits…Miller won a team-high 11 faceoffs…Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

WSH

Goals For/Game

3.05 (t-14th)

3.70 (1st)

Goals Against/Game

3.21 (25th)

2.65 (t-5th)

Power Play %

22.7 (15th)

23.9 (t-9th)

Penalty Kill %

80.2 (15th)

83.7 (4th)

Penalty Min./Game

9:27 (24th)

8:39 (20th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 5:00am PT on January 8, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 6/25: VAN 4 at MTL 5 (OT)

Cole Caufield opened the scoring for Montréal just over a minute into the first period…J.T. Miller died the game 9:40 later…Nils Höglander and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Miller scored his second of the game 3:21 into the second…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Tyler Myers were awarded the assists…Lekkerimäki doubled the lead 20 seconds later…Brock Boeser and Miller had the assists…Kaiden Guhle got one back for Montréal in the second…Kirby Dach and Lane Hutson each scored for Montréal in the third…Jake DeBrusk tied the game just before the nine-minute-mark of the third…Miller and Hughes had the assists…Nick Suzuki scored the overtime winner…Miller and Lekkerimäki each had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood had 10 hits…Hughes and Noah Juulsen blocked three shots each…Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves.

LAST 5 – vs WASHINGTON

  • Mar. 16/24: VAN 1 vs WSH 2
  • Feb. 11/24: VAN 3 at WSH 2 (OT)
  • Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5
  • Oct. 17/22: VAN 4 at WSH 6
  • Mar. 11/22: VAN 3 vs WSH 4 (OT)

IT’S MILLER TIME

  • Recording four points on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller broke a tie with Stan Smyl, Thomas Gradin, Cliff Ronning, and Markus Naslund for the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history (9).
  • Credited with an assist on Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s second period goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller tied Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most three-point games in franchise history (33).
  • With his first goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller reaching the 150-goal mark in his Canucks career, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat in fewer than 400 games, and the first since Elias Pettersson.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

  • Thanks to a goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, Jake DeBrusk now has 17 goals since November 2, tied for the third-most in the NHL.
  • Recording his second career hat-trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Jake DeBrusk became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal.

QUINN-TASTIC

  • With two assists on Jan. 6/25 vat MTL, Quinn Hughes now has 326 career assists in his first 400 regular season games. The only defencemen with more assists in their first 400 career regular season games are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.
  • Recording two assists on Dec. 23/24 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes now has 75 career multi-assist games (now 76), the fifth most in franchise history.
  • Scoring a goal and adding two assists on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Quinn Hughes tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne.
  • Recording two assists on Dec. 18/24 at UTA, Quinn Hughes reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch.
  • With an assist on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Quinn Hughes now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history.
  • Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.
  • Scoring his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history.
  • Putting home the 50th goal of his career on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

  • Entering in relief on Jan. 2/25 vs SEA, Kevin Lankinen secured his 11th road win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history with as many wins in his first 14 road appearances of a season.
  • Recording a shutout on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Kevin Lankinen tied Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the most among goaltenders in 2024.25 (now tied for third) and set a new career-high for most shutouts in a season.

BOES-T IN CLASS

  • With his power play goal on Dec. 31/24 at CGY, Brock Boeser tied Pavel Bure for seventh on the franchise’s all-time power play goals list (69) and tied Alex Burrows for the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193).
  • Scoring two goals on Dec. 28/24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history.
  • Opening the scoring on Dec. 28.24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68).
  • With his two-goal performance on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games.
  • By scoring the game-tying goal with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8).
  • Scoring a goal in his 500th career game on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Brock Boeser became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

  • Since entering the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1970.71, the Canucks have faced off against a new expansion franchise on 21 occasions, holding a record of 11-8-1-1 (including a 2-7-1-1 record on the road).

SEASON

HOME/ROAD

OPPONENT

RESULT

SCORE

2024.25

ROAD

Utah Hockey Club

OVERTIME LOSS

3-2

2021.22

ROAD

Seattle Kraken

WIN

4-2

2017.18

HOME

Vegas Golden Knights

LOSS

5-2

2000.01

ROAD

Minnesota Wild

LOSS

4-1

2000.01

ROAD

Columbus Blue Jackets

WIN

6-1

1999.00

ROAD

Atlanta Thrashers

LOSS

6-3

1998.99

ROAD

Nashville Predators

LOSS

5-4

1993.94

ROAD

Florida Panthers

LOSS

2-1

1993.94

HOME

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

WIN

3-2

1992.93

HOME

Tampa Bay Lightning

WIN

7-0

1992.93

HOME

Ottawa Senators

WIN

4-1

1991.92

HOME

San Jose Sharks

WIN

4-3

1979.80

ROAD

Edmonton Oilers

TIE

4-4

1979.80

ROAD

Winnipeg Jets

LOSS

5-3

1979.80

ROAD

Quebec Nordiques

LOSS

3-1

1979.80

HOME

Hartford Whalers

WIN

5-3

1974.75

HOME

Kansas City Scouts

WIN

5-3

1974.75

HOME

Washington Capitals

WIN

4-2

1972.73

HOME

Atlanta Flames

LOSS

2-1

1972.73

HOME

New York Islanders

WIN

7-2

1970.71

HOME

Buffalo Sabres

WIN

7-2

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”

  • Scoring three goals on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood recorded his first career hat-trick, and set a new career-high in goals (11) with his third goal of the contest.
  • In recording his first career hat-trick on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood also became the 13th player in franchise history to record a natural hat-trick and first since Brock Boeser on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL.

PUSH IT TO THE MAX

  • Scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 14 vs BOS, Max Sasson became the second Canuck to score their first NHL goal this season, following Jonathan Lekkerimäki on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI.
  • Recording an assist in his second-career game on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Max Sasson became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson.
  • Making his NHL debut on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Max Sasson became the 46th player in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 6
  • Dakota Joshua placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 3, Jan. 6
  • Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 3
  • Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 23, Jan. 3
  • Guillaume Brisebois recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
  • Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
  • Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
  • Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 15
  • Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Dec. 14
  • Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14
  • Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14
  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14
  • Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13
  • Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13
  • Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13
  • J.T. Miller placed on the Active Roster, Dec. 12
  • Derek Forbort activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 12
  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 12

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 16/24 vs COL
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 31/24 at CGY
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 10/24 vs STL
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x Latest Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 1/24 at DET
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Dec. 16/24 vs COL
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
  • Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
  • Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 2x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 21, Dec. 19/24 at VGK
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
  • Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
  • Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Dec. 18-21/24 (0-1-2)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-4
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-11-5
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 1-9-6
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 17-3-3
  • Scoring First: 7-4-6
  • Allowing First Goal: 11-8-3
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-4-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 10-6-6
  • On 2 Days Rest: 6-1-1
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-2
  • Score a PPG: 11-4-6
  • Give up a PPG: 6-7-5
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-6-6
  • Less than 25 shots: 8-6-3

THREE STARS – JANUARY

  • Miller – 10 pts
  • Lankinen – 5 pts

DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

