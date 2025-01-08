Game Notes: Canucks at Capitals

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 6/25: VAN 4 at MTL 5 (OT)

Cole Caufield opened the scoring for Montréal just over a minute into the first period…J.T. Miller died the game 9:40 later…Nils Höglander and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Miller scored his second of the game 3:21 into the second…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Tyler Myers were awarded the assists…Lekkerimäki doubled the lead 20 seconds later…Brock Boeser and Miller had the assists…Kaiden Guhle got one back for Montréal in the second…Kirby Dach and Lane Hutson each scored for Montréal in the third…Jake DeBrusk tied the game just before the nine-minute-mark of the third…Miller and Hughes had the assists…Nick Suzuki scored the overtime winner…Miller and Lekkerimäki each had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood had 10 hits…Hughes and Noah Juulsen blocked three shots each…Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves.

LAST 5 – vs WASHINGTON

Mar. 16/24: VAN 1 vs WSH 2

Feb. 11/24: VAN 3 at WSH 2 (OT)

at WSH 2 (OT) Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5

Oct. 17/22: VAN 4 at WSH 6

Mar. 11/22: VAN 3 vs WSH 4 (OT)

IT’S MILLER TIME

Recording four points on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller broke a tie with Stan Smyl, Thomas Gradin, Cliff Ronning, and Markus Naslund for the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history (9).

broke a tie with Stan Smyl, Thomas Gradin, Cliff Ronning, and Markus Naslund for the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history (9). Credited with an assist on Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s second period goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller tied Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most three-point games in franchise history (33).

tied Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most three-point games in franchise history (33). With his first goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller reaching the 150-goal mark in his Canucks career, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat in fewer than 400 games, and the first since Elias Pettersson.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

Thanks to a goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, Jake DeBrusk now has 17 goals since November 2, tied for the third-most in the NHL.

now has 17 goals since November 2, tied for the third-most in the NHL. Recording his second career hat-trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Jake DeBrusk became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal.

QUINN-TASTIC

With two assists on Jan. 6/25 vat MTL, Quinn Hughes now has 326 career assists in his first 400 regular season games. The only defencemen with more assists in their first 400 career regular season games are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.

now has 326 career assists in his first 400 regular season games. The only defencemen with more assists in their first 400 career regular season games are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey. Recording two assists on Dec. 23/24 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes now has 75 career multi-assist games (now 76), the fifth most in franchise history.

now has 75 career multi-assist games (now 76), the fifth most in franchise history. Scoring a goal and adding two assists on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Quinn Hughes tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne.

tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne. Recording two assists on Dec. 18/24 at UTA, Quinn Hughes reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch.

reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch. With an assist on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Quinn Hughes now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history.

now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history. Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.

now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points. Scoring his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history.

now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history. Putting home the 50th goal of his career on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Entering in relief on Jan. 2/25 vs SEA, Kevin Lankinen secured his 11th road win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history with as many wins in his first 14 road appearances of a season.

secured his 11th road win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history with as many wins in his first 14 road appearances of a season. Recording a shutout on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Kevin Lankinen tied Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the most among goaltenders in 2024.25 (now tied for third) and set a new career-high for most shutouts in a season.

BOES-T IN CLASS

With his power play goal on Dec. 31/24 at CGY, Brock Boeser tied Pavel Bure for seventh on the franchise’s all-time power play goals list (69) and tied Alex Burrows for the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193).

tied Pavel Bure for seventh on the franchise’s all-time power play goals list (69) and tied Alex Burrows for the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193). Scoring two goals on Dec. 28/24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history.

recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history. Opening the scoring on Dec. 28.24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68).

passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68). With his two-goal performance on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games.

became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games. By scoring the game-tying goal with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8).

tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8). Scoring a goal in his 500th career game on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Brock Boeser became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game.

