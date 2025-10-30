Game Notes: Canucks at Blues

CANUCKS AT BLUES
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Blues this season: Oct. 13 (home, 5-2 L), Oct. 30 (road), and Mar. 21 (home).
- Vancouver is 80-101-18-9 all-time against St. Louis, including a 34-55-9-4 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 3-3-4 in their last 10 games against the Blues (1-1-3 in their last five).
- Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against St. Louis with 24 points (6-18-24) in 18 career games.
- In 36 career games against the Blues, Evander Kane has 22 points (10-12-22).
- Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17) in 21 career games against St. Louis.
- In 14 career games against the Blues, Jake DeBrusk has seven points (4-3-7).
- Thatcher Demko is 3-2-3 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout in eight career games against St. Louis.
- Kevin Lankinen has appeared in five career games against the Blues, holding a record of 3-1-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Elias Pettersson has six points (3-3-6) in his last six games.
- Brock Boeser has seven points (2-5-7) in his last five games against St. Louis.
- Kiefer Sherwood has five points (3-2-5) in his last five games against the Blues.
LAST MEETING – OCT. 13/25: VAN 2 vs STL 5
Jimmy Snuggerud opened the scoring for St. Louis just before the nine-minute-mark of the first period…Brayden Schenn doubled the Blues lead 2:10 into the second…Kiefer Sherwood got Vancouver on the board 3:23 later…Aatu Räty and Arshdeep Bains had the assists…Snuggerud got his second of the game at 8:13 of the middle frame…Sherwood got his second of the contest shorthanded at 12:12 of the second…Nick Bjugstad doubled St. Louis’ lead 1:33 later…Jake Neighbours made it 5-2 into an empty net with 2:13 remaining in the third…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes each had five shots…Sherwood and Räty had five hits apiece, Filip Hronek, Drew O’Connor, Elias Pettersson, Hughes, Tyler Myers, and Victor Mancini each blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.
2025.26 TEAM RANKS